Studio LSD Announces Line Production Partnership for Fourth Instalment of Masti Franchise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Studio LSD Limited (NSE: STUDIOLSD | INE17VO01028), a multimedia production house specializing in creating original and captivating content, announced that it has been engaged by the producers of Masti 4, the much-anticipated fourth instalment of the popular Masti film franchise, to provide line production services in India.

As part of the agreement, Studio LSD is acting as the Indian line production company for the film, managing and coordinating all production activities.

Expanding Presence in Feature Film Production

This collaboration highlights Studio LSD's growing capabilities in mainstream cinema and adds to its portfolio of high-profile projects. By partnering on a franchise that has entertained audiences for nearly two decades, the company strengthens its position as a trusted name in mainstream film production services.

Aligned With Strategic Growth

The engagement also reflects Studio LSD's broader focus on diversifying its services across formatsspanning television, digital content, and mainstream feature filmswhile leveraging its expertise to deliver professional, reliable production solutions to filmmakers in India and abroad.

Commenting on the Development, Mr. Prateek Sharma, Managing Director of Studio LSD Limited, said, "We are thrilled to be associated with Masti 4, a film that continues the legacy of one of Bollywood's most loved comedy franchises. Being chosen as the line production partner is both exciting and a responsibility we value deeply. Our focus is on ensuring smooth execution on the ground so that the creative team can fully concentrate on delivering the story audiences are eagerly waiting for. This engagement is an important step for us as it showcases our ability to handle projects on a scale while reinforcing our presence in mainstream cinema."

