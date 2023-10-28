Studycafe Courses Unveils Premier ChatGPT Program: Shaping the Next Generation of Students and Professionals

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 28: ChatGPT is a large language model which is developed by Open AI, one of the pioneers in the AI field. It is based on a neural network architecture GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer), hence the name ChatGPT. So, it is no wonder that every aspiring person, be it a student or a working professional, they are trying to master ChatGPT skills to leverage its power in their work. The adoption of ChatGPT has boosted productivity and efficiency resulting in higher work output, thus generating more income in the same time. So, it has become of utmost importance to master this magical tool in order to expedite professional growth.

Recognizing the immense potential of ChatGPT and understanding its significance in today's tech-driven world, Studycafe has proudly launched its exclusive ChatGPT Masterclass and who better to guide students and professionals through this transformative journey than CA Deepak Gupta, the eminent co-founder of Studycafe. It is important for professionals and students to learn to leverage the power of ChatGPT to scale greater heights in their careers in relatively less time. It is true that if you want to learn something of substance, then you must learn it from the veterans and masters of that field. If you are a student or a professional and you want to master ChatGPT, then Studycafe is the best platform from where you can learn all the complex and advanced skills of ChatGPT. Studycafe has compiled a new relevant course on ChatGPT that is best suited for modern requirements.

About the Distinguished Mentor

The ChatGPT masterclass is conducted by CA Deepak Gupta, the co-founder of the Studycafe. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is an industry veteran with more than 13 years of experience and previously worked with companies like Hero, Wipro, and Ericsson. He has trained more than 10,000 students and professionals in technologies like ChatGPT, Microsoft Excel, Power BI, Business Automation and Microsoft PowerPoint etc. His teaching acumen and dexterity has guided scores of learners to excel in their career. His students are now doing wonders in different industry sectors by incorporating modern tech skills that are high in demand.

Course Highlights

The new ChatGPT course on the Studycafe platform is unique in the way that it will also teach you How to Leverage your Work Using CHATGPT & AI Tools. This course will help you to connect the dots between various modern AI tools and help you to fill in the gaps of integrating ChatGPT with Ms Office. The course will be in the form of a Master Class with 4 -5 hours of session. Learners will get the study material and all the related course files after the class on their email ID. Along with that, they will also get a certificate after the completion of the course which will serve practical use in the future.

About Studycafe

Studycafe is D2C Edtech company. Studycafe provides a range of industry-specific modern courses on ChatGPT, AI Tools, Business Automation, Power BI, Advance Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Income Tax, TDS, GST, SAP, and Business Communication, etc. The membership subscription provided by Studycafe helps in availing highly customized and curated services catering to the needs of the member. The platform strives to empower its learning community and open several opportunities for them in the modern market.

How to Join Studycafe Courses

Students or a Professional can access all Studycafe Courses from the comfort of their homes. The courses are in online mode which user can access anywhere in the world. To Enroll for Studycafe Courses follow the simple steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website of Studycafe.in

Step 2: Click on the All Courses from Menu

Step 3: Join the Courses from the List given on all courses page

Step 4: Click on Buy now and pay the fees for the desired courses

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor