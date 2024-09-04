Stupendous 1935 Duesenberg model SJ Speedster by Gurney Nutting wins the Peninsula Classics' Renowned Best of the Best Award

PRNewswire

London [UK], September 4: The Peninsula, whose international hospitality brand has epitomised glamour and luxury for nearly a century, has announced the 1935 Duesenberg Model SJ Speedster as the winner of its highest honour, The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award 2023. The rare distinction selects a winner from a group of exceptional classic automobiles that have won significant awards at major concours events over the previous year.

The prizewinning Duesenberg comes from the private collection of late U.S. Air Force Major General William Lyon, whose lifelong passion for automotive and aviation design prompted him to establish a museum celebrating both in Orange County, California.

"It is a great honour to receive this award on behalf of my father," said Bill H. Lyon, who now represents Lyon's classic car collection as well as the Lyon Air Museum. "Among elite collectors, The Peninsula Best of the Best Award has long been known as a pinnacle of recognition."

Considered one of the most powerful and luxurious American cars of its era, the Model SJ Speedster was built as one of just 38 models out of 481 to be fitted with a supercharger. The car was also the only example delivered to Gurney Nutting's senior coachbuilder (and namesake) John Gurney Nutting, acclaimed for his beautiful coachwork, innovative engineering and glamorous mystique. (A predominant customer of Nutting's coaches was Edward, Prince of Waleslater to become King Edward VIII).

Maharajah Holkar of Indore originally ordered this one-of-a-kind SJ. As the car was destined for a royal career, it received various special touches like chrome flagsticks and red and blue lights on the front fenders to indicate whether the Maharajah or the Maharanee was driving the car. Upon completion at Nutting's workshop, the car was shipped from London to New York and driven back to Indianapolis by Duesenberg employees. After a final tune-up, the Gurney Nutting Speedster was delivered to the Maharajah's Santa Ana, California mansion due to concerns about Japan invading India.

After the regional tensions dropped, the Duesenberg was shipped from Los Angeles to Singapore and then to India. It remained there until the 1950s, when it was brought back to the United States, where it remains. This is the highest-numbered Duesenberg chassis and has been meticulously restored with all the royal details retained. The car now resides in the Lyon Estate Car Collection in Southern California.

Also competing for the award this year was a superb group of finalists, including a 1935 Avions Voisin C25 Aerodyne by Voisin and a 1937 Bentley 4 1/4 -liter Rothschild Sedanca Coupe by Gurney Nutting. Other nominees were the 1937 Bugatti 57S Roadster by Corsica, a 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Spezial Roadster by Sindelfingen, a 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Berlinetta by Pininfarina, a 1955 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder by Frua, and the 1956 Ferrari 410 Superamerica "Superfast" Coupe by Pininfarina. All received the highest awards from the most prestigious concours events of 2023.

"The calibre of the 2023 finalists is nothing short of extraordinary," said The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels and co-founder of The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award. "Each vehicle exemplifies an incredible feat of automotive engineering and design. Selecting a single winner becomes increasingly difficult. I believe the judges' choice will resonate as truly spectacular."

Choosing the winner of The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award 2023 was an esteemed group of 25 judges representing a diverse selection of renowned automotive enthusiasts and design experts. Among them were legendary car designer Chris Bangle, former Chief of Design for the BMW Group, respected car collector and Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, Dassault Systemes Vice President of Design Experience Anne Asensio, acclaimed fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Ford Motor Company Board of Directors member Henry Ford III, former Design Director for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars the late Ian Cameron, and television host and collector Jay Leno.

The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award 2023 celebration was hosted at the newly opened The Peninsula London on 3 September 2024. From 4 to 14 September, guests and visitors to The Peninsula London will be able to enjoy a closer view of the winning 1935 Duesenberg Model SJ Speedster, which will be exclusively on display in The Lobby. A limited-edition, automotive-inspired Classic Car Afternoon Tea has also been designed to commemorate this year's Best of the Best Award nominees.

About The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award

Through a shared desire to celebrate the best of what defines the automotive world, The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, launched The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award in 2015 with co-founders William E. (Chip) Connor, Bruce Meyer and Christian Philippsen. Each founder shares a common passion and appreciation of fine motor cars, the preservation of their heritage and immaculate restoration projects. The award, sponsored by The Peninsula Hotels, brings together the concours circuits' elite Best of Show winners from around the globe.

