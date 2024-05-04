Successful Conclusion of Osho Celebrations of SOJAT Golden Bhavan in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra0 [India], May 4: The final days of April and the start of May witnessed an extraordinary gathering of Osho enthusiasts in Mumbai, marking a historic occasion for spiritual seekers.

The afternoon of April 30 saw a momentous press conference graced by Dr. Swami Shailendra Saraswati, the esteemed younger brother of Osho. Addressing a gathering of approximately 50 journalists, Revered Swamiji expounded on the theme of bridging the gap between East and West, and the integration of meditation with science. During the interactive session that followed, Dr. Saraswati adeptly fielded questions, offering insightful perspectives on the subject matter.

Later that evening, the ICC 64 Storey Tower hosted the ‘Osho Mitra Milan’ a gathering of spiritual friends in Dadar, where profound spiritual dialogues unfolded, dispelling doubts and nurturing the spiritual journey of many attendees. Reflecting on the event, a participant remarked, “Your presence not only touched our eyes but also our hearts.” Responding to the fervent request for future gatherings, Swamiji hinted at the possibility of a similar event post-September. This meeting was organized by Mr. Mahesh Agrawal ji.

The Osho Meditations and celebrations continued on May 1, 2024, after the auspicious inauguration of ‘Sojat Golden Bhavan’ on Maharashtra Day. The revered presence of Swami Shailendra Saraswati Ji, Founder and Director of Shri Rajneesh Dhyana Mandir in Sonipat, Haryana, accompanied by the esteemed Maa Amrit Priya Ji, graced the occasion with blessings.

Maa Priya Ji, a distinguished philosopher holding an M.A. degree, elucidated on the four pursuits of human life: money, desires, religion, and salvation. Emphasizing the importance of balance, she advocated for a harmonious integration of material and spiritual dimensions in life, echoing Osho’s philosophy of holistic living, termed as “Zorba The Buddha”.

The event witnessed the presence of eminent personalities including Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Shri Raj K Purohit, Shri Sushil Ji Gadiyaan, HTC President Shri Hari Bhagwan Ji Todi, Padmshree Dr. Mukesh Batra and others, alongside hundreds of dignitaries getting enlightened on combination of material and spiritual prosperity.

The event concluded with vibrant activities including devotional chants, quizzes, and Osho meditations, leaving a lasting imprint on all participants. Acknowledgments were extended to Shri Shikhar chand Jain aka Swami Prabhu Chaitanya, for his invaluable contributions to the event’s success.

Website: www.oshofragrance.org

You Tube Link: https://youtu.be/Wn7iO5NMtv8?si=AeUFRzXv_lTBxSUQ

For further information, please contact: Shri Ramesh Patidar – 9833152271,

Email: contact@oshofragrance.org

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor