Successful Foundation Ceremony of Shri Gangotri North Indian Bhavan, Mira Bhayandar

PNN

New Delhi [India] September 18: A Historic Moment for the North Indian Community in Mira Bhayandar: The long-awaited hopes of the North Indian community were realized today with the successful foundation ceremony of the Shri Gangotri North Indian Bhavan in Mira Bhayandar.

This historic event took place under the spiritual guidance and blessings of Dharma Chakravarti Padma Vibhushan Tulsi Peethadhishwar Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Shri Rambhadracharya Ji Maharaj. The foundation ceremony was conducted by Swami Ji himself, marking the auspicious beginning of the construction work. MLA Geeta Jain also participated in the ceremony.

Swami Shri Rambhadracharya Ji said on the occasion, "This building will not merely be a structure of bricks and stones, but a symbol of unity, culture, and values for the North Indian community. The religious and cultural programs held here will inspire future generations. I have performed the foundation ceremony, and I will also inaugurate this building."

A large number of North Indian community members and prominent city citizens were present at the event. The construction of the building will provide a new platform for the community's religious, cultural, and social activities.

MLA Smt. Geeta Bharat Jain, who played a key role in the project, expressed her happiness by saying, "This building was a long-standing demand of the North Indian community. Today, with this foundation ceremony, we are beginning the construction of a lasting legacy for the community. This building will become an inspiring place for future generations."

The building will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including an auditorium, spaces for cultural programs, and accommodations. On this occasion, Smt. Geeta Jain urged all community members to be part of this historic initiative. The building will be constructed by Mr. Sunil Jain, the developer of the land.

Key Highlights of the Program:

- The foundation ceremony was conducted by Swami Shri Rambhadracharya Ji Maharaj.

- MLA Smt. Geeta Jain highlighted the significance of the building for the community.

- A large number of North Indian citizens attended and appreciated this historic initiative.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor