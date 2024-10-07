Sudarshan Chemical’s Water Initiative Transforms Lives in Rural India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: In a transformative effort, Sudarshan Chemical Industries has successfully implemented a natural water source project in Shel and Bhogaon, Mahad. This project has ended the daily struggle of over 233 families to access drinking water by harnessing natural hill springs and channelling water through pipelines into storage tanks—without the use of electricity.

Bridging a Long-Standing Gap

While India dreams of becoming a global superpower, Shel and Bhogaon’s women spent hours every day, even in the monsoon season, walking a kilometre to fetch water. To resolve this challenge, Sudarshan Chemical Industries undertook an extensive project to relieve their burden. As a result, 72 acres of land have been developed as a watershed area, providing sustainable access to water and boosting agricultural potential.

How the Project Works

A natural dam was constructed on a nearby hill to capture water flow from springs. A storage tank was then built to collect this water, pumped through pipelines to another tank near the village for distribution. Remarkably, the spring continues to flow even during the scorching summer, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of drinking water— all without any need for ground excavation. This innovative solution has become a blessing for the community.

Reviving Lives and Land

Water scarcity had deeply affected the lives of local women, who would spend hours traversing rugged terrain to gather water from distant sources. The project has mitigated these hardships, revived natural springs, and benefited 8 villages in the Sahyadri region. It has encouraged rainwater harvesting and conservation, fostering sustainable water management.

Shivalika Raje, Head of People Practices of Sudarshan Chemical Industries, said, “Our aim was to enhance agricultural income and secure drinking water through watershed development. The district administration had declared the area water-scarce, marked by low agricultural production, lack of water storage structures, limited livelihood opportunities, and insufficient public participation. Despite initial resistance, we worked closely with the community, earned their trust, and completed this impactful project.”

Key Benefits of the Project

Watershed Development: Revitalized 72 acres of land for agricultural use.

Enhanced Agricultural Yield: Farmers harvested 1,200 kg of crops, including tur, moong, mathki, and urad, during the rabi season.

Orchard Cultivation: 550 saplings were distributed to 84 farmers to encourage orchard planting.

Community Services: Adhar cards were issued to 186 villagers, and Abha health cards were distributed to 120 villagers, Pan card 50

Income Generation: Seeds were distributed to 150 households for horticulture, generating an income of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 from backyard farming.

Water Supply for Households: Drinking water is provided to 233 families under the Natural Water Resources Initiative.

A Sustainable Future

Sudarshan Chemical Industries' initiative has not only quenched the thirst of villagers but has also paved the way for agricultural prosperity, community well-being, and sustainable water management in the Mahad region.

