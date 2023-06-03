Sudesh Bhosle launches Advani Films & Lalitya Munshaw’s Red Ribbon Musik’s melodious series Saiyaan Se

New Delhi (India), June 3: Renowned playback singer Sudesh Bhosle graced the launch event of the musical series Saiyaan Se by Advani Films and Red Ribbon Musik. The series, consisting of three interconnected singles, promises to captivate audiences with its soul-stirring music and engaging storytelling. The event occurred was attended by Shahid Mallya, Lalitya Munshaw, Vicky Advani, Prateek Kapadia, Pooja Chaudhary, Amardeep Phogat, Abhijit Sonawane, Dheeraj Kumar, Ritu Zeid, amongst others. (https://youtu.be/uj9wy0RLdzU)

As a veteran in the industry, Sudesh Bhosle expressed his appreciation for the series, stating, “I feel very blessed to encourage young talents like Amrita Singh, who brings a fresh voice and comes from a musical heritage as the sister of Arijit Singh. The lyrics, composition, and vocals do justice to the song, and I commend Lalitya Munshaw for her continuous support in promoting good music. I am glad that Vicky Advani is bringing out this Saiyaan three-part series.”

Producer Vicky Advani, the driving force behind the series, shared his excitement about the project, saying, “This is the first-ever trilogy music series. Saiyaan Se is just the beginning, followed by the teaser of Saiyaan Se 2.0. The music, lyrics, vocals, and visuals of the series promise to take the audience on a mesmerizing journey. The overwhelming love and support we have received have made this journey even more special.”

Lalitya Munshaw, the Managing Director of Red Ribbon Musik, expressed her enthusiasm for the series, stating, “I instantly fell in love with the songs and the concept when Vicky Advani approached me with the Saiyaan series. It is soul-stirring, and it takes a producer with great vision to announce a trilogy and release the second teaser immediately after the first. The album, which is a song series, is refreshing, hummable, and is sure to enthral everyone.”

The first song in the series, Saiyaan Se, is sung by Amrita Singh, who hails from a musical family and has previously lent her voice to popular projects like Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and the Bengali film Bismillah. The second song, sung by the versatile Shahid Mallya, has also been soulfully composed by Ritu Zeid and penned by Dheeraj Kumar.

Saiyaan Se part 1 tells the story of a couple, portrayed by Pooja Chaudhary and Amardeep Phogat, with Abhijit Sonawane in a significant role that connects to the narratives of parts 2 and 3. The series is presented by Advani Films and released by Red Ribbon Musik.

With the launch of Saiyaan Se, Advani Films and Red Ribbon Musik aim to create a memorable musical experience for the audience, blending captivating storytelling with soulful melodies.

