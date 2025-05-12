Sufi Star Heer Walia Casts a Spell Over Delhi at Bonne Foi 65

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 12: Under a velvet sky strewn with stars, music and mysticism entwined at Bonne Foi 65 in East of Kailash, where celebrated Sufi songstress Heer Walia delivered a transcendent live performance that left Delhi breathless.

The rooftop oasis, already renowned for its chic ambiance and gourmet offerings, transformed into a sanctum of sound and spirit this past Saturday night. As the city's skyline shimmered in the distance, Walia's haunting vocals soared above the din of daily life, weaving together the poetry of Bulleh Shah, the ecstasy of Amir Khusrau, and her own hypnotic interpretations of folk traditions passed down through generations.

Every verse was a prayer, every note a thread in a rich tapestry of emotion that held the audience captive. From her first breath to the final chord, Walia didn't just performshe invoked. The crowdan eclectic mix of date-night duos, music connoisseurs, curious foodies, and spiritual seekerssat spellbound, swaying in rhythm, many mouthing lyrics, some with closed eyes and hearts wide open.

"I came for dinner and stayed for divinity," said Ananya Mehta, echoing the sentiments of many who left the evening transformed. "It felt less like a concert and more like a communion."

The venue rose to the occasion with grace. Dimmed, golden lighting cast a warm glow across elegant tables adorned with Mediterranean platters, Indian-fusion masterpieces, and desserts decadent enough to tempt the most disciplined. Signature cocktailsinfused with herbs, spices, and a touch of alchemyflowed as effortlessly as the music.

Speaking on the recent Sufi night featuring Heer Walia, Amit Bishnoi, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Club Bonne Foi 65, said, "Our vision has always been to create a space where culture thrives and connections deepen. Heer Walia's performance brought that vision to lifeit was pure magic."

Avnee Yadav, Co-Founder and Experience Curator at Bonne Foi 65, added, "To see people come together, not just to dine but to feel something deeper through music, is what Bonne Foi is all about. Nights like these remind us why we started this journeyto celebrate art, soul, and togetherness."

As Walia closed her set to a standing ovation and resounding calls for an encore, the air seemed to hum with more than applauseit carried gratitude, reverence, and the unmistakable magic of a shared moment that won't soon be forgotten.

For those who missed it, Bonne Foi 65 assures that more evenings of enchantment awaitwhere food meets feeling, and melodies linger long after the final note fades.

Nestled in the heart of East of Kailash, Club Bonne Foi 65 is South Delhi's premier rooftop dining and cultural destination. Blending sophisticated ambiance with a curated culinary experience, the venue is known for its seamless fusion of global flavors, craft cocktails, and live entertainment. Whether it's a soulful music night under the stars, a gourmet celebration with friends, or an intimate evening of fine dining, Bonne Foi 65 offers an immersive escape where food, art, and atmosphere come together. With a focus on community, creativity, and curated experiences, Bonne Foi 65 continues to redefine the capital's hospitality and nightlife scene.

