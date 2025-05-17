'Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan' Launched to Make Delhi Accessible and Inclusive for Persons with Disabilities

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 17: Taking forward the Prime Minister's "Accessible India Campaign" (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan), a major step was taken to make Delhi an inclusive capital for persons with disabilities. On the occasion of Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) 2025, a high-level stakeholder consultation was held at the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) in Dwarka, New Delhi, where the Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan was officially launched. Over 100 stakeholdersincluding experts, social organizations, private sector CSR representatives, government officials, and public leadersjoined the initiative and pledged their support.

This campaign builds on the success of the Sugamya Dwarka Abhiyan, launched on May 1, 2025. In just 15 days, more than 70 public and private buildings, malls, schools, colleges, bus stops, parks, and footpaths in Dwarka have been audited for accessibility. Over 500 experts and volunteers have actively participated, making it a strong community-driven movement for accessibility.

The initiative is being led by IDEA (Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association), a national organization founded by President Awardee Mallikarjuna Iytha, which is working toward employment, entrepreneurship, and accessibility for persons with disabilities. IDEA has empowered over 1,500 Divyangjan as entrepreneurs and helped over 5,000 people find employment. The campaign is being implemented in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.

Speaking about the campaign, Mallikarjuna Iytha said, "If India is to become a Vishwaguru (global leader), persons with disabilities must be at the forefront of that journey. But for that, our cities, infrastructure, and environment must be accessible. Accessibility must now become a people's movement, not just a government initiative."

From Dwarka to Delhi: A City-Wide Expansion of Accessibility

Since its launch on May 1, the Sugamya Dwarka Abhiyan has assessed over 70 buildings and public spaces, including offices like NISD, MCD, NHAI, schools, colleges, banks, bus stops, parks, and footpaths. More than 500 volunteers and experts have contributed. This initiative has brought together government, society, and the private sector in a grassroots movement to make Dwarka accessible.

The campaign has been implemented by IDEA in collaboration with CCPD, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Disabilities, Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), and several partner organizations. Many institutional representatives attended the event and committed to making Dwarka India's first fully accessible sub-city.

Smt. Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Member of Parliament from South West Delhi, attended the event and was named Purple Ambassador of the campaign. She said, "Now it is the responsibility of every citizen to identify barriers around them and demand change. This is not just a government dutyit's everyone's shared responsibility. I fully support making Dwarka accessible."

Shri Rajesh Agrawal, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), praised IDEA's efforts and emphasized that "awareness and public sensitivity are key to this mission's success. IDEA's grassroots work is aligned with the national vision."

Dr. S. Govindraj, Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, also assured full support and expressed commitment to expanding the movement beyond Delhi to all of India.

Purple Building Certification and Event Guidelines Launched

Two major initiatives were unveiled at the event:

The Purple Building Certification Scheme, jointly developed by AMTZ, ICMR, and IDEA, aims to ensure universal design and accessibility in buildings across India.

Accessibility Guidelines for Events, created by IDEA, were also launched to guide organizers in making inclusive and accessible events.

A Big Step Toward an Inclusive Capital

The Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan has now begun as a people-led movement supported by government, businesses, social organizations, and citizens. IDEA has appealed to everyone to join this mission and help make Delhi a truly accessible and inclusive capital for all.

