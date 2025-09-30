Sugarcane crushing season will start from Nov: Maha CM

Mumbai, Sep 30 The sugarcane crushing season for the year 2025-26 will start from November 1, as most parts of Maharashtra have been damaged by heavy rains and due to the flood situation in some areas.

The decision was taken in this regard at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

Fadnavis said that this year, the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane to be crushed will be Rs 3,550 per metric tonne, and the basic subsidy will be 10.25 per cent.

Last season, about 200 sugar factories, including 99 cooperatives and 101 private factories, crushed sugarcane. An FRP of Rs 31,301 crore was paid to farmers.

The state has paid 99.06 per cent FRP. Out of this, the number of factories that have paid 100 per cent FRP is 148.

In the co-generation project, the electricity exported by the factories in the year 2024-25 is 298 crore units, and the income received by the factories from electricity export is Rs 1979 crore.

The income from the sale of ethanol to the factories is Rs 6,378 crore, said the Chief Minister.

According to the government release, the meeting also discussed the issues of mechanisation for sugarcane harvesting and cogeneration of electricity.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis today announced that the state government stands firmly behind the flood victims, saying that the state cabinet has decided to implement all the concessions and measures for the farmers and disaster-affected citizens of this area as implemented during the scarcity.

He added that the banks have given instructions to stop the recovery of loans from the disaster-affected farmers.

“Farmers are currently in trouble. Keeping this in mind, clear instructions have been given to the banks to stop recovery. Also, wheat, rice, pulses and essential items are being distributed to the flood-affected families. The state government will also assist with the damage caused beyond the criteria of the central government in cases where wells are being dug up and agricultural land is being eroded. The damage assessment will be completed in two to three days, and a proposal will be sent to the Centre next week,” said the chief minister.

He, however, added that without waiting for help from the Centre, the state government has started assisting its own funds to the rain and flood-affected farmers and people. The state government will receive the amount from the Centre in the form of reimbursement.

