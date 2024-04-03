Sugee Group's 'Samudra Manthan' Beach Clean-up Drive Sees an Overwhelming Response from Mumbaikars and Environment Enthusiasts

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3: Mumbai's leading real estate developer Sugee Group, in collaboration with Jay Foundation, which works for preservation of environment by undertaking beach cleaning and other environment betterment initiatives every year, organised a beach clean-up programme - 'Samudra Manthan' - at Mumbai's Dadar Beach.

'Samudra Manthan' Dadar Beach Clean-up Drive initiative witnessed participation from all the nature loving youths, students and diverse participants from all across Dadar and other parts of Mumbai. As a community initiative, the employees and associates of Sugee Group also actively participated in this beach-side environment clean - up drive.

Sugee Group has been supporting Jay Foundation in organising this beach clean - up programmes for the past few years. Promoted by an ocean lover and environmentalist, Jay Shringarpure, Jay Foundation conducts various orientation programmes for the youth and teenagers to create awareness about the importance of ocean cleaning and educate them on various aspects of sustainability and sustainable living.

Commenting on its unwavering support to this initiative, Nishant Deshmukh, Founder and Managing Director "We are once again happy to be a part of Dadar Beach Clean - Up initiative 'Samudra Manthan'. This drive, true to its name effectively cleared the beach of garbage and plastic waste. As a leading real estate developer, we strongly advocate for a clean and green environment in the vicinity, crucial for sustainable living. Every element of urban infrastructure including the oceans and water bodies need to be well protected from an environment perspective. We proudly support this community building initiative by Jay Foundation Jay Foundation, which is engaging in creating social awareness about preserving the ecologies of our beaches and fostering a sense of communal responsibility."

Talking about his concerted efforts to save beaches through beach clean - up activities, Jay Shringarpure said, "This is the seventh successful year of our beach clean - up drive and every year- the participation from environment - conscious citizens is just increasing, which is a good sign. The oceans and beaches are irreplaceable and hence, we must save them. We are happy to have environment - sensitive partners like Sugee Developers, which has strengthened our resolve to protect the environment."

Adding further, he said, "Samudra Manthan" Beach clean - ups are important to mitigate the problem caused by ocean debris and the danger that plastic pollution poses to marine life. We want to inculcate the sense of responsibility amongst youngsters, who are the future of tomorrow and for whom this coastal environment needs to be well-preserved."

Till date, more than 1,000,00 volunteers have participated in this campaign and helped remove more than 9,000 tonnes of plastic and other garbage from over 450 beaches.

On 11th December, 2021, Jay Foundation Jay Foundation in support from Sugee Group created a history by undertaking the biggest beach cleaning campaign that was recognised by the Limca Book of Records. Jay Foundation Jay Foundation has been undertaking campaigns and initiatives like beach clean-ups, plastic collection, green smiles - a walk for oceans, etc.

Sugee Group also supported in organising a mega Marathi play 'Janata Raja' on the legendary life of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that gave once in a lifetime opportunity for lakhs of Mumbaikars to experience this iconic play. Recently, Sugee Group handed over keys to over 160 home owners of Sugee Atharva project at the hands of an eminent actor and Maharashtra Bhushan Shri Ashok Saraf in the presence of Actress Nivedita Saraf and Sonali Bendre.

