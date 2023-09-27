Sumeru Digital and Art of Living Unveil FriendNFT at World Culture Festival 2023, First Time Ever Merging Spirituality and Web 3.0 NFT Technology

PNN

Washington DC [US], September 27: Sumeru Digital, a pioneering force in Web 3.0 Ecosystems, Blockchain, and AI-ML, is thrilled to announce the launch of FriendNFT at the World Culture Festival (WCF) 2023: US Edition. This monumental event, organized by the globally acclaimed Art of Living Foundation and featuring spiritual luminary Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is set to take place from September 29 to October 1, 2023, at the iconic National Mall in Washington DC.

"Launching FriendNFT at the World Culture Festival is a monumental milestone for us. The festival epitomizes the unity and diversity of global cultures, and FriendNFT aims to extend this unity into the digital realm," said Abhijeet Ranadhir, CEO of Sumeru Digital.

FriendNFT: A Revolution in Digital Assets

FriendNFT is not just another NFT platform; it's a revolution in how society perceives value in the digital world. The platform allows users to mint NFTs that encapsulate not just unique art but also emotional and social connections. Designed with user-friendliness in mind, FriendNFT makes the concept of NFTs accessible even to those who are new to this digital frontier.

"FriendNFT is designed to make NFTs more than just digital assets. We aim to make them tokens of emotional and social value," added Ranadhir. To learn more about FriendNFT, visit (https://myfriendnft.com).

Introducing the FriendNFT App for Personal Growth

In addition to the platform, Sumeru Digital is launching the FriendNFT App, aimed at fostering personal growth. The app enables users to engage in daily tasks and challenges with their friends, thereby encouraging personal development through social motivation. "The FriendNFT App is a unique blend of technology and personal growth, designed to enrich lives in a meaningful way," added Ranadhir.

About the World Culture Festival and Art of Living Foundation

The World Culture Festival, organized by the Art of Living Foundation, is an unprecedented event that celebrates the diversity and unity of cultures from around the globe. Previous editions have been nothing short of magnificent, drawing millions of attendees and spreading the message of peace and harmony. The presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar adds a spiritual dimension to the event, making it a holistic experience for attendees.

Sumeru Digital: Pioneering Web 3.0 Ecosystems

Sumeru Digital has been a leader in cutting-edge technologies, including Web 3.0 Ecosystems, Blockchain, and Smart Contracts. "Our in-house team has developed everything from the ground up, and it's incredibly satisfying to witness the vast potential that the Web 3 and NFT space has to offer," said Ranadhir. To learn more about Sumeru Digital, visit https://sumerudigital.com and Web3 Academy, an initiative by Sumeru to train Youths/Professionals in Web 3.0 https://web3acad.com.

The Intersection of Technology and Spirituality

"The launch of FriendNFT is a groundbreaking step in harmonizing technology with spirituality and personal growth. It's a testament to how technology can enhance our lives in more ways than one," concluded Ranadhir.

The unveiling of FriendNFT at the World Culture Festival 2023: US Edition is poised to redefine the NFT landscape and set new benchmarks in the integration of technology, spirituality, and personal growth. "This is a first-of-its-kind initiative for the Art of Living Foundation, and we are exhilarated by the endless possibilities that lie ahead," said Ranadhir.

