Sumit Woods Expands Mumbai Footprint with Major Bhandup West Project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: Sumit Woods Limited. (NSE - SUMIT), a well-established real estate company with over 39 years of experience in Mumbai, has been appointed as the developer for the redevelopment of Station Plaza Premises Co-operative Society Ltd. located at KanjurVillage, Bhandup Station Road, Bhandup (West), Mumbai - 400078.

This strategic redevelopment project spans approximately 6.50 lakh sq. ft. of total area and is projected to deliver a saleable carpet area of 2.00lakh sq. ft., translating to an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs700 Cr.

Established in 1986 by visionaries Mr. Subodh Nemlekar and Mr. Mitaram Jangid, Sumit Woods has emerged as a hallmark of excellence in the Mumbai and Goa real estate markets. With a portfolio of 65+ completed projects and a built-up area exceeding 50 lakh sq. ft., the company has consistently delivered quality developments while rehabilitating thousands of families across urban centres.

This new Bhandup project complements the company's growing footprint in Mumbai, which includes the recently launched premium residential development, Sumit KMR PARAM in Borivali West. In addition to these major undertakings, Sumit Woods is also progressing with its flagship luxury development in Prabhadevi, further cementing its leadership in the MMR real estate landscape.

With a track record of timely delivery and urban rejuvenation, Sumit Woods continues its mission to redefine Mumbai's skyline while enriching the lives of its residents.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Mitaram Jangid, Managing Director of Sumit Woods Limited,said: "The appointment for the redevelopment of Station Plaza Premises Co-operative Society is a significant responsibility and an affirmation of the confidence placed in Sumit Woods. With a GDV of Rs700 crore, this project allows us to bring meaningful change to a well-connected yet underutilized pocket of Bhandup West. Our approach will remain grounded in functional design, quality execution, and creating spaces that serve the evolving needs of the community."

Our expanding portfolio, from Borivali to Prabhadevi, reflects a focused effort to strengthen our presence across key micro-markets in Mumbai. Each development is backed by careful planning, local understanding, and a commitment to timely delivery. With nearly four decades in the industry, we continue to build with a long-term vision while staying responsive to the pace and priorities of urban Mumbai."

