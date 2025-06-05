Summentor Pro Concludes 4th MSME & Startup Innovation Summit in Odisha Empowering Growth

PNN

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 5: Summentor Pro, India's leading business development consulting firm, proudly hosted the 4th Edition of the MSME & Startup Innovation Summit in Vivanta Bhubaneswar, bringing together over 300+ stakeholders including government representatives, entrepreneurs, industry experts, and innovative startups under one roof to celebrate and drive the transformation of India's MSME ecosystem.

The summit was inaugurated by Dr. Sanjeev Mahapatra, Honorary Secretary of The Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited (UCCIL), followed by a keynote address from Dr. Sonti Venkateswarlu, Consultant & Advisor. The event was officially launched by Ms. Nitika Shahi, Founder & Director of Summentor Pro.

Distinguished Speakers and Guests of Honour

The summit witnessed powerful sessions led by:

* Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Member of Parliament and Former Union Minister of MSME, who spoke on promoting indigenous business opportunities in Balasore.

* Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, emphasizing Odisha's vision of becoming a startup and MSME growth engine.

Time2Leap National Awards - Celebrating MSME Excellence

A major highlight of the summit was the #Time2Leap National Awards - MSME & Startup Awards 2025, which recognized pioneers across diverse categories, celebrating innovation, impact, and resilience in India's small business sector.

Notable awardees included:

Full list of winners available at https://shorturl.at/RGzFZ

Innovation Showcase & Panel Dialogues

The summit featured live showcases by leading tech innovators such as Zoho, Tally Solutions, NSquare Experts, 3idea Technology, QuNu Labs, Nilkamal Ltd , Nsqaure Experts, Algorisys Technologies Pvt LTD, Relyon Softech Limted , Divine H2O, Webtel Electrosoft LTD, Benepik Technology Pvt Ltd , LexOrbis and Watsoo Express. Attendees explored practical tools for scaling businesses through digital adoption, AI integration, and secure communication systems.

A high-impact panel discussion on "The Global Impact of Indian MSMEs and Startups for a Better Future" engaged experts from OES Export Import Pvt Ltd, OSSIA, UCCIL, and former officials from the Ministry of MSME.

Strategic B2B Meetings & Networking

In a move to enable tangible collaboration, the summit organized 10+ curated B2B meetings between investors, MSMEs, and enablers, fostering new business alliances and market entry discussions.

Looking Forward

"The MSME sector is the backbone of our economy, and this summit marks a vital step in unlocking its full potential," said Ms. Nitika Shahi, Founder of Summentor Pro. "We are committed to building innovation-led platforms and policy-level bridges that help MSMEs scale, sustain, and lead globally."

Summentor Pro continues to drive entrepreneurial impact through initiatives, awards, and thought-leadership forums. Entrepreneurs, startups, and ecosystem enablers are invited to join the journey toward building a stronger, more resilient MSME sector.

For media inquiries, speaker opportunities, or partnership collaborations, visit https://msme.summentorpro.com or email info@summentorpro.com

About Summentor Pro

Summentor Pro is a growth accelerator and strategic consulting firm that curates business summits, government partnerships, innovation showcases, and awards programs that empower India's business ecosystem across multiple sectors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor