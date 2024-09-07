Sundowner Festival: A Spectacular Two-Day Celebration of Music, Food, and Sunsets

New Delhi [India], September 7: The much-anticipated Sundowner Festival is set to make its grand debut, offering an unforgettable two-day experience packed with music, food, and mesmerizing sunsets.

Scheduled to take place on 21st and 22nd September at Major Dhyanchand Stadium, New Delhi, this festival promises to be a highlight of the season, bringing together a diverse lineup of artists and a vibrant atmosphere that caters to every taste.

A Decade in the Making

Founded by seasoned entertainment industry professionals Manish Sharma, Mohit Chhabra, and Sharon Banerjee, the Sundowner Festival is the culmination of their decade-long journey in the entertainment sector. The festival's success is also ensured by the expertise of Vani Jindal, the curator & strategist, and Naman Sehgal, the production head. Together this dynamic team has curated a festival that blends genres, cultures, and unique experiences, making it a must-attend event for music lovers and food enthusiasts.

A Diverse Artist Lineup

The Sundowner Festival boasts an impressive roster of 8+ artists who will perform live for an expected audience of 15,000 across the two-day event. Headlining the festival are the

renowned Electronic Duo TechPanda x Kenzani and Bollywood sensation Jasmine Sandlas. Joining them are Akshath Acharya, known for the hit single “Nadaniya,” and rising indie star Osho Jain, among others. The festival offers a mixed-genre lineup that ranges from

high-energy electronic beats to soulful indie tunes and Bollywood favourites, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

A Platform for Local Talent

In addition to the headliners, the Sundowner Festival is committed to supporting local talent by providing them with a platform to showcase their skills. This initiative underscores the festival’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of artists, giving them the opportunity to perform in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd.

A Feast for the Senses

The Sundowner Festival is not just about the music. Attendees can indulge in a variety of culinary delights, with an array of cocktails and gourmet food options available throughout the event. The festival also features experiential zones, where attendees can explore, shop, and immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere. Whether you’re there to dance, dine, or discover something new, the Sundowner Festival has it all.

Join the Celebration

Mark your calendars for 21st and 22nd September and get ready to celebrate the start of the season in style at Major Dhyanchand Stadium, New Delhi. With its eclectic mix of music, food, and fun, the Sundowner Festival promises to be an event like no other.

About Sundowner Festival

The Sundowner Festival is an annual two-day event that celebrates music, food, and culture, bringing together artists from various genres and offering attendees an immersive experience. Founded by Manish Sharma, Mohit Chhabra, and Sharon Banerjee, the festival aims to create a vibrant community where people can connect, celebrate, and enjoy the best of what life has to offer.

