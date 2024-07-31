Sunflower Secondary School's Educational Week: Social Worker Ramkumar Pal Encourages Students

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: In Jogeshwari West, the talented students of Sunflower Secondary School were awarded with gifts and flower bouquets to encourage them to pursue their studies with enthusiasm. On this occasion, the Managing Trustee of Sunflower Secondary School, Devendranath Tripathi alongwith the school Principal and teachers, welcomed the distinguished guests who attended the program. Social worker Ramkumar Pal, along with his friend Dr Nikesh Jain Madhani, model-actress Seema Meena, and Shaina were prominently present.

Industrialist and social worker Ramkumar Pal encouraged the students and honored school trustee Devendranath Tripathi with a shawl and memento. It is noteworthy that social worker Ramkumar Pal is always ready to serve society. He felt blessed to be amidst the school children and during his speech, he encouraged the students, explaining the importance of education to the students and that if they study diligently for the next few years, they will enjoy walking with their heads held high for life. He advised them not to be weakened by any obstacle in their studies and to maintain their morale.

School teachers and other support staff were present at the school program. It is worth mentioning that Dr Ramkumar Pal is a successful businessman. Through his NGO, Ramkumar Pal 64 Foundation, he is dedicated to the welfare of the underprivileged. As the in-charge of Daman-Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, Pal has brought various farmers' issues to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dr Pal is the National Executive of the Prime Minister's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Organization.

Dr Ramkumar Pal, recognized for his remarkable contributions and selfless service, has been spotlighted in the Mid-Day's success story column and featured in India Today magazine's 45th anniversary edition. He received the "Samaj Seva Ratna" award from Veer Bharatiya Hindi Sahityapeeth, Lucknow, honoring his outstanding social work, national and international reputation, and efforts to popularize the Hindi language and Saraswati worship. As the President of Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation Maharashtra, remains a humble and dedicated social worker.

