Sunidhi Chauhan teams up with Alive India Foundation to spread awareness on empowering Independent Musicians and Thalassaemia eradication

New Delhi [India], October 21: Bengauluru is all set to welcome singing sensation, Sunidhi Chauhan and her I AM HOME Concert, presented by the Music Man of India, Supratiek Ghosh and his Foundation ALIVE INDIA at the Bharatiya Mall on Sunday 24th October 2024, 6pm. The unique part of the musical evening is the concert is for empowering independent young musicians and raising awareness about the urgent need to eradicate Thalassaemia.

Music is a universal language and India, with its diverse culture and languages, has long been a hub for rich and varied musical traditions. Deeply ingrained in Indian culture, the music industry is currently undergoing a renaissance, offering countless opportunities for aspiring musicians. The challenge and responsibility now lie in making Indian music resonate globally.

Supratiek Ghosh, founder of Alive India foundation, grandson of legendary playback singer Geeta Dutt, and son of the late filmmaker and theater artist Shyamal Ghosh, has taken significant strides toward promoting Indian music. Through Alive India foundation, Supratiek has been instrumental in raising awareness about Indian music among the youth, fostering opportunities for building careers in this dynamic industry. During a recent event, Supratiek remarked, "Alive India foundation has made an indelible impact, raising awareness for socially significant causes and providing a platform for over 1,000 aspiring singers, musicians, and songwriters."

Supratiek Ghosh thanked Sunidhi Chauhan and her entire Team of TM Talent Management, Arjun Aggarwal Managing Director Bhartiya Group companies & Ramaraju Heading Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Arkaprava Ray along with Mr Jitendra Arora & Entire Team of HSBC India supporting Alive India Season 10 as Principal Presenter, Somdutta Chatterjee Mindshare & Group M India, Kalpana Rangamani & Shubhra of Titan Nebula, Bikash of Titan loyalty initiatives, Mr Anirban Banerjee of Taneira,Prateek Sanu of TVS Apache, Som & Neha Mangal of Cocacola India, Kavya Christopher & Ashwanth of Bangalore Times, Suresh Ganesan of Red FM and Sharath Chandra of F5 Events and the tireless volunteers and members of Alive India Foundation.

The special feature celebrating Alive India in Concerts is Sunidhi Chauhan's "I Am Home" concert, and the man behind the initiative Supratiek Ghgosh says, "This massive much anticipated Experience is taking place on Saturday, October 26th, as a pre-Diwali bash at the beautiful Bhartiya City's Concert Ground, promises to be an unforgettable experience for over 10,000 music lovers.

This year, Alive India is not only celebrating a decade of musical excellence but also dedicating its milestone to give wings to two significant causes: raising awareness for Thalassaemia Free India campaign initiated by social activist Subhojit Roy in collaboration with Rotary Calcutta Metro City and empowering India's outstanding, needy musicians through a free-of-cost Upskill Residency Scholarship Training program."

At the core of this foundation mission is Supratiek's personal initiative, the "Sing to Save" campaign, which supports young, physically challenged, and economically disadvantaged musicians. This campaign provides free shelter, food, and training in music production and entrepreneurship, transforming the lives of countless young talents and empowering them to pursue careers in the music industry.

Alive India foundation continues to nurture the next generation of musicians while ensuring Indian music reaches a global audience.

About Alive India

Celebrating 10 Seasons and 14 Years of Empowering Musicians and Transforming Lives Through Music

Introduction: Founded in 2010 by Supratiek Ghosh, Alive India has been a pioneering force in reshaping the Indian music scene. Its primary mission is to create sustainable career opportunities for musicians and use music as a platform for social change. Alive India's annual concert series in cities like Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai has gained immense popularity, turning malls into hubs for both emerging and established artists. The initiative has supported over 1,000 aspiring musicians, offering them training, shelter, and exposure.

Milestones and Social Initiatives:

* Alive India's Musician's Social Responsibility (MSR) campaign, such as the "Sing to Save" initiative, provides free music training and shelter to disadvantaged musicians.

* The movement supports causes like Thalassemia-Free India and the Sustainable Green World's tree-planting initiative.

* Collaborations with iconic artists like Sunidhi Chauhan, Kumar Sanu, and Usha Uthup have raised funds and awareness for critical social causes.

Key Event - 10th Season Anniversary: Alive India will celebrate its 10th season on 26th October 2024 with a special Diwali concert in Bangalore, featuring Sunidhi Chauhan's "I Am Home" concert format, expected to attract over 10,000 attendees.

Vision: Founder Supratiek Ghosh envisions expanding the platform globally while continuing to empower underprivileged musicians and promote messages of hope, peace, and sustainability through music.

Tickets available at bookmyshow

