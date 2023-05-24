Sunil Sihaag’s Film “A Day Turns Daark” Is A Roller Coaster Ride Of Love, Emotions & Drama

The Webseries is streaming on MX PLAYER Now!

New Delhi (India), May 24: Sunil Sihaag’s New Webseries, “A Day Turns Daark”, released recently on MX PLAYER OTT. The web series is receiving amazing responses from the audience since its release day. The film is produced by “A Suniil Siihaag Goraaa Films Netewala” & “A Grisu Media Arts Sri Ganganagar” in collaboration with Stallions Films Goa.

Sunil Sihaag ‘s new series, ‘A Day Turns Daark’, is the story of a tenacious young man’s struggle with misplaced guilt. He blames himself for the incident that changed the course of not only his life but also that of others. The story is not just about love but also provides a fresh perspective on society as a whole.

The series is a sweet romance between two young souls who plan their future together on the pillars of whimsical ambitions. The story is meant for every individual (irrespective of the age bar) who has fallen in love or had a crush, or wanted to propose to someone back in the school days.

Nitin and Harleen do not just share a love story; their existential relationship breathes a fresh new perspective into the way we look at the world around us. Change in our society won’t be hard if we alter the way we look at it. That’s what you take home from this amazing web series that is all set to take your breath away.

The acting performances in ‘A Day Turns Daark’ range from solid to sublime, with Aryan Krishna, Amarjeet Singh Sangwan, Prateek Pallav & Vivek Kumar (making his OTT debut) leading from the front. While Sunil Sihaag’s passion for filmmaking and nuanced storytelling is undeniable. His efforts to adapt his best-selling novel into a webseries/film know no bounds & exhibit his passion for filmmaking.

As a series, it attains consistent highs throughout its 6-episode run. The cliffhanger at the end setting the stage for the second season.

The series is headlined by some established actors – Sudhanshu Pandey, Vikas Srivastava, Amarjeet Singh Sangwan, Ashutosh Paranjape, Shambhavi Singh, Aryan Krishna Das, Fatima Bano, Jhanvi Bansal & Ridhim Sihag.

The film is an adaptation of Sunil Sihaag’s book, “Day Turns Dark.” It is directed and written by Sunil Sihaag and co-produced by Ranveer Singh Sihag. The executive producer of the web series is Urmila Bhambhu, assistant directors are Aakash Mishra, Bhawna Meet, & Ridhim Sihag, and Jivandas Borkar & Abhijit B Patil of Stallion Films are associate producers of the film.

You can watch the series now; Official Webseries link;

https://www.mxplayer.in/detail/episode/753f4e285ebf92644024cf666297bec6?utm_source=mx_android_share

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor