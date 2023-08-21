Sunsure Energy signs Open Access Solar PPA with Dabur India Ltd to supply RE Power to Dabur's factory in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 21: Sunsure Energy, one of India's leading renewable energy producers, has signed an open access solar PPA with Dabur India Limited, India's leading Science-based Ayurveda major. Under this PPA, Dabur will be able to offset a significant part of the total power needs of its Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) factory.

The PPA was signed in the presence of Dabur India Limited Global Head of Operations Rahul Awasthi, Dabur India Limited Head of Manufacturing Hrishikesh Ramani and Sunsure Senior Vice President Vinod Sharma.

This is one of the many steps Dabur India is taking towards decarbonization of its operations. Through the PPA, Sunsure Energy will supply over 4 million units of green power to Dabur's Ghaziabad factory. This will enable them to offset over 3.2 million kgs of CO2 annually for the next 25 years.

Speaking about the PPA agreement, Awasthi said, "We, at Dabur, pride ourselves in being the pioneers in Ayurvedic and natural products. In this journey towards becoming a transnational consumer goods company with the largest natural and herbal products globally, understanding nature has always been at the heart of our initiatives to decarbonize our energy consumption. We are proud to sign this Green Energy PPA agreement with Sunsure Energy which would offset a significant amount of our carbon emissions and contribute towards a cleaner and greener future. We hope to inspire other corporations to do the same."

Shashank Sharma, Founder - Chairman & CEO of Sunsure Energy, said, "We are thrilled to have signed the PPA agreement, officially welcoming Dabur India into our esteemed customer family. We are delighted to collaborate with Dabur, and we take pride in being their chosen power supplier. This agreement stands as a significant stride towards advancing the adoption of green energy in the FMCG sector. Looking ahead, we are dedicated to harnessing our strengths in the renewable energy sector to support Dabur India in reaching their Net Zero goals."

About Sunsure Energy

Sunsure Energy is one of India's largest C&I focused Renewable Energy Power Producers. Sunsure is backed by Partners Group AG with a $400 million equity investment for developing over 3 GW of RE assets by 2027. Founded in 2015, Sunsure has developed and installed solar power plants for power-intensive industrial customers across 16 Indian states. Sunsure is the partner of choice to corporations committed to RE100 targets operating in India and takes pride in its ability to deliver end-to-end decarbonization solutions in-line with long term corporate sustainability targets.

About Dabur India Limited

Dabur India Ltd. is one of India's leading FMCG Companies with a legacy of 139 years in delivering quality products. It is India's most trusted name and the world's largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India's FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands: Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Lal Tail, and Dabur Pudin Hara in the Healthcare category; Dabur Amla, Vatika, and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal & Oral Care space; and Réal in the Food & Beverages category.

For more information, please contact:

