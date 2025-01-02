Super Crop Safe Ltd. Unveils Innovative "Super Gold WP+" Bio-Fertilizer for Sustainable Farming

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 2: Super Crop Safe Ltd. (BSE: 530883, SUCROSA Group), a leading agrochemical and biotechnology company, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking product, Super Gold WP+, a unique combination of inoculant mycorrhiza and other essential nutrients. This innovative solution is designed to revolutionize farming practices by significantly reducing the consumption of chemical fertilizers like urea and DAP while enhancing crop productivity.

Super Crop Safe Ltd., headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has been a trusted name in manufacturing and supplying high-quality insecticides, fungicides, and agrochemicals for over 15 years. Known for its eco-friendly biological and herbal products, the company has established a strong presence across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh.

About Super Gold WP+

Developed at the company's state-of-the-art Bio-Technology Division, Super Gold WP+ builds on the success of the previously launched Super Gold bio-fertilizer. This advanced product enhances root development in crops, allowing plants to absorb nutrients and water more efficiently. It marks a significant step in sustainable farming practices and reflects the company's commitment to organic and microbial biotechnology.

Key Features and Benefits:

- Reduction in chemical fertilizer usage.

- Enhanced root growth and nutrient absorption.

- Improved crop yield and soil health.

- Support for eco-friendly and sustainable agriculture.

Market Expansion Plans

Super Crop Safe Ltd. plans to roll out its full range of bio-fertilizer products, including Super Gold WP+, across key states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala. Field trials have already shown promising results, and discussions are underway with potential distributors to expand market reach.

Future Growth Prospects

This product launch positions Super Crop Safe Ltd. to capture additional market share and drive growth in the high-value, high-margin bio-fertilizer segment. The company remains dedicated to leveraging its research-driven approach to develop sustainable solutions for farmers, ensuring a balance between agricultural productivity and environmental responsibility.

Promoted by Shri Ishwar Bhai B. Patel, Super Crop Safe Ltd. operates on a sprawling 15,000 square meter campus. With advanced testing facilities like HPLC, GLC, VV, and Spectrometer, the company is equipped to produce 2400 MT of technical-grade pesticides annually, along with a wide range of formulations for both domestic and export markets.

Super Crop Safe Ltd. continues to diversify its offerings, delving into microbial biotechnology and exploring sustainable botanicals and APIs for Ayurvedic and microbial therapeutics.

