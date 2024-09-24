Supreme Power Equipment Secures Rs 26 Cr Order From Solar Energy Company

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, announced that it has been awarded an order worth Rs 26 Cr by a solar energy company.

The order, involves the manufacturing, supply, and installation of 10 units of 6MVA, 800V/33KV transformers and 2 units of 25/31.5MVA, 110/33KV transformers and commissioning a 110 KV switchyard (substation).

For the first time, SPEL is taking on the comprehensive responsibility of designing, constructing, installing, and commissioning a 110 KV switchyard (substation). A 110 KV switchyard is a critical infrastructure, functioning as a hub that connects and disconnects high-voltage transmission lines and other essential power systems. By entering this high-voltage domain, SPEL is demonstrating its engineering prowess and its ability to expand beyond transformer manufacturing into the broader power infrastructure arena. Successfully executing this project will not only strengthen SPEL's credentials but also position the company to win future orders for similar switchyard projects.

As India continues its push towards expanding renewable energy capacity, the demand for integrated, high-voltage solutions will grow, and SPEL is strategically placed to capitalize on this emerging market.

This new order, anticipated to be completed within five months, boosts the company's total order book to Rs 62 crore, further solidifying its position in the renewable energy sector.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "This order marks a pivotal moment for us as we continue to deepen our presence in the renewable energy sector. This Rs 26 Cr order represents a significant milestone. Not only does it expand our total order book to Rs 62 Cr, but it also marks our entry into the switchyard (Substation) construction and commissioning space, which opens up new opportunities for the company in high-voltage infrastructure. This strategic foray enables us to provide more comprehensive solutions to our customers in the renewable energy sector, reinforcing our position as a key partner in India's transition to sustainable energy.

By delivering energy-efficient and larger capacity transformers, we are building on our reputation for quality and innovation. This project allows us to scale up and meet the growing demand for advanced power solutions, positioning us to supply even higher-capacity transformers in the future. Our entry into switchyard construction also aligns with our long-term strategy to diversify our offerings and tap into new revenue streams in power infrastructure. We are confident that this diversification will strengthen our market position and fuel sustainable growth for the company. "

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor