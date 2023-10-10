Supreme Universal announces possession of its exceptional residential project Supreme Melange located in Dadar

ThePRTree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Supreme Universal, a versatile real estate company specializing in luxury and ultra-luxury properties catering to diverse customer segments across Mumbai and Pune, is delighted to announce the possession of Supreme Melange. An outstanding residential development located in the vibrant heart of Dadar, Mumbai, Supreme Melange marks another successful project delivered by the developer. With this architectural masterpiece, Supreme Universal redefines excellence and demonstrates its unwavering commitment to transforming spaces and lives.

Sunny Bijlani, Joint Managing Director, Supreme Universal said, "We have successfully handed over Supreme Melange to all the families. Customer-centricity is the vital element of every project; hence, we strive to surpass all our customer expectations. With its prime location, luxurious amenities, and meticulously designed residences, Supreme Melange sets a new standard for luxury living in Mumbai real estate. We have transformed the look and feel of the location with this redevelopment project."

Sunny Bijlani further added, "Recognizing that redevelopment transcends mere physical changes, we acknowledge its essence lies in community building and lifestyle enhancement. Our proven success in executing redevelopment projects serves as a testament, reinforcing our standing as the preferred choice for property owners and investors alike. We take pride in not just changing the skyline but in nurturing vibrant and sustainable neighbourhoods"

Supreme Melange offers an impressive selection of three and four-bedroom residences meticulously crafted to deliver spaciousness, luxury, and ultimate comfort. Emphasizing flexibility, the project incorporates features such as split air conditioning units, imported marble finishes, false ceilings, and a POP finish throughout the apartments. Some of these elements seamlessly fulfil the aspirations of discerning homebuyers.

Upon entry, a royal garden art deco-inspired facade welcomes residents, offering a serene escape from urban chaos and creating an environment conducive to relaxation and leisure. A state-of-the-art fitness center, sparkling rooftop swimming pool, and sky lounge elevate the living experience. The focus is to create opportunities for health, wellness, and social gatherings. Ensuring top-notch safety and privacy, Supreme Melange limits each floor to only two apartments.

Supreme Melange, strategically located at Parsi Colony, Dadar, offers exceptional accessibility, convenience, and connectivity. This prime location eliminates the necessity of traveling to the suburbs for luxurious living. As the latest project of Supreme Legacy, Supreme Melange provides unparalleled comfort with top-tier facilities and services, establishing itself as a landmark in grandiose living.

On the joyous occasion of Supreme Melange's possession day, Supreme Universal went above and beyond to welcome the new homeowners with unmatched warmth and hospitality. The moment residents stepped into their new abodes, they were met with a personalized and heartwarming reception. Each homeowner was greeted with a curated experience, from tailored welcome kits to a guided tour of the luxurious amenities and intricacies of their new residences. The Supreme Universal team spared no effort in ensuring that the first day at Supreme Melange felt nothing short of extraordinary.

Founded in 1982, Supreme Universal is a multifaceted real estate company offering luxury and ultra-luxury developments for diverse customer segments across Mumbai and Pune. The company was formed under the aegis of Ramesh Bijlani and Suresh Jumani, the founders, with a mutual vision of transforming living spaces with passion and bringing customer-centricity to the core of every project. Today, Sunny Bijlani and Vishal Jumani, the Joint Managing Directors, are carrying forward the legacy and leading the business ambitiously with the same singular purpose, thereby creating industry benchmarks.

In its journey spanning more than four decades, Supreme Universal has moved from strength-to-strength and pillar-to-pillar, expanding its foothold across Mumbai and Pune and delivering over 1.1 million sq ft of real estate space, accounting for more than 75+ projects and 30+ redevelopment projects. The company's extensive portfolio reflects their long-standing commitment to design excellence, which has helped them stay ahead of the curve in the industry. Emphasizing punctual delivery, projects of unparalleled quality, exceptional amenities, and superior workmanship, Supreme Universal has effectively revitalized communities. The company has achieved this through the creation of iconic projects, the establishment of integrated townships, the introduction of innovative horizontal living concepts, and the enhancement of lifestyles. This transformative approach not only contributes significantly to the local environment but also brings sustainable development, benefiting communities on a large scale.

By virtue of their recurrent record sales success, consistent growth, and exceptional consumer confidence, Supreme Universal has been a regular recipient of reputed business awards in different categories. With integrity, innovation, design excellence, and sustainability at the core of its business functions, Supreme Universal has ventured into futuristic living with ongoing successful projects.

For further information, log on to: www.https://supremeuniversal.in/

