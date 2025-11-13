Surat industrialist Piyush Desai’s exemplary ‘Hiraba No Khumkar’ initiative for girls’ education

With support to 551 more girls, the initiative has now benefited 1,102 students, and assistance of Rs. 7,500 each has also been extended to 7,500 farmers affected by unseasonal rains.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 13: Surat-based industrialist Piyush Desai's educational initiative ‘Hiraba No Khumkar', aimed at promoting the education of the girl child, has evolved into a broader social movement with additional financial support for farmers affected by unseasonal rainfall.

Launched on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, the initiative initially supported 551 girls from economically disadvantaged families through educational assistance of Rs. 7,500 each, covering school fees and related expenses.

At an event today, support was extended to an additional 551 students, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 1,102. So far, assistance amounting to Rs. 41,32,500 has been disbursed.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Desai said, “Educating a daughter is the most effective way to strengthen the nation's future. With the blessings of Hiraba, it is my resolve to continue this mission and reach many more families in the years ahead.”

He announced that the goal is to assist 21,000 girls through educational grants totalling Rs. 15 crore and 75 lakhs. In addition, he also announced financial assistance of Rs. 7,500 for 7,500 farmers to help mitigate the losses caused by unseasonal rains.

The event was attended by students, parents, social workers, and industrialists, who commended the initiative and described it as an inspiration for the wider business community.

Originally belonging to Nanota village in Banaskantha, Piyush Desai has emerged as a successful entrepreneur with business interests in textiles, real estate, and finance. Despite his success, he considers the “Hiraba No Khumkar” campaign, launched with a strong sense of social responsibility, as one of the most meaningful endeavours of his life.

The initiative, named in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, Hiraba, was launched on September 17, 2025, marking the PM's 75th birthday.