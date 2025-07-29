Surat’s Bilipatra Jewels Launches its Unique Gemstone Collection Called Rivayat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 29: In the heart of the diamond hub—Bilipatra Jewels, known for its timeless jewellery, has unveiled a stunning new gemstone collection titled Rivayat. Whether it is emeralds, rubies, or sapphires, it showcases life stories from generations past—now told with a fresh, fashionable style.

The launch of Rivayat created buzz in the city. Surat's leading ladies, fashion enthusiasts and influencers were impressed with uniqueness of each design. Surat is a city rich in craftsmanship, but Rivayat’s every necklace, ring, maang tikka, or earring is more than just an ornament. Every piece is crafted by the skilled karigars.

From Hyderabadi filigree work to the delicate setting of pearls, everything is shaped by hands that have inherited centuries ofthe Nawab’s artistry. It also includes Jaipur and Rajasthan jewellery that draws ideas from the majestic palaces, jharokhas and age-old frescoes of Jaipur. If we talk of Gujarat, the jaali work, kundan settings, meenakari accents, and temple motifs are the inspirations.

This collection is also a tribute to Indian festivities. Births, weddings, anniversaries, festivals—Rivayat brings meaning and magic to every milestone.

About Bilipatra

Bilipatra is the premium new venture by the trusted name of Patidar Jewels. It is a family legacy that began in 1999 when Pinakinbhai Patel opened the first store at Poddar Plaza, near the Railway station in Surat. In 2004, a new store was opened in Adajan. Today, with Bilipatra, the brand enters a new era of luxury and craftsmanship, taking forward the trust built over decades.

For more information, please visit: https://bilipatrajewels.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor