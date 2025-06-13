Surat’s Diamond Shines at Las Vegas: Govindkaka Felicitated at JCK Las Vegas

Las Vegas (Nevada) [USA], June 13: In a milestone for India’s diamond industry and the international arena, Shri Govind Dholakia, the visionary founder of Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), received the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award from Diamonds Do Good, an internationally recognised non-profit organisation that honours responsible leadership in the diamond value chain. The award was presented at JCK Las Vegas 2025—North America’s leading jewellery show.

Govind Dholakia, fondly referred to as Govindkaka, has been an imposing figure in both business and charity for a long time. His journey, which began when he was 13 years old in a small village in Gujarat, reflects the qualities of discipline, simplicity, continuity, and faith. With SRK, he not only established one of the finest diamond houses of the world but also redefined leadership with intent and integrity.

A Humble Journey, A Global Recognition

Though the award was being given in Las Vegas, it found a very strong echo back home in Surat, Gujarat—the city of SRK’s humble rise to global acclaim. Receiving the distinction on his behalf, Shreyans Dholakia, Entrepreneur and Brand Custodian, SRK, stated:

“Being ten times prouder to be the face of my father is not all—it also honours every craftsman of Surat and every life our foundation has touched.”

The moving moment captured more than individual pride—it beat the drum of a centuries-old industry that has always thrived on silent excellence and shared endeavour.

A Philosophy Rooted in Values

For more than 60 years, Govind Dholakia has espoused a business philosophy based on ethics, people’s welfare, and social good. His much-quoted dictum, “Legacy is not built by preserving wealth, but by giving and sharing,” finds real manifestations in each SRK endeavor.

The SRK Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF), which is marking its 10th anniversary this year, was formed to integrate decades of Govindkaka’s social service. From rural development and education to health and empowerment of the girl child, the foundation has touched the lives of millions—quietly, relentlessly, and with an incredible clarity of vision.

Govind Dholakia Award Rewards Sustainability Leadership

A major reason for the Govind Dholakia Award is SRK’s trailblazing focus on sustainability. Years ago, when environmentalism was not the global big thing it is today, SRK established new standards of eco-friendliness. Both its diamond cutting units in Surat are world-certified Net Zero Energy buildings, an achievement rare in an industry beset with high energy levels.

Recent research reaffirms that SRK facilities produce the lowest per-carat carbon footprint in the diamond jewellery making sector, solidifying the firm’s position as a shining example of green innovation. Previously, in recognition of this dedication, Govindkaka was even awarded the USGBC Leadership Award in Boston by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Surat to the World: An Eruption of National Pride

The prize is not merely a corporate or personal achievement—it is an honour to the nation. In an age that increasingly requires significance amidst luxury, Govind Dholakia’s life’s work is a testimony to the Indian spirit of seva (service) and sanskriti (culture).

By mixing international standards of quality with profoundly local values of humanity, SRK has raised the stature of Indian diamantaires in the global arena. This recognition at JCK Las Vegas attests to how responsible leadership and eco-friendly practices are no longer a choice—they are the way ahead.

As Shreyans Dholakia so beautifully expressed through his words:

“This award is the property of a philosophy we live by: that business is not about success, but about significance.”

Conclusion

In awarding Govind Dholakia this honourable recognition, Diamonds Do Good has not just paid respects to a man—they have highlighted a movement. A movement wherein business is recognised as an opportunity for social change. A movement that believes in wealth as a means, and not an end.

As India marched forward confidently on the world economic scene, it is such legacies as that of Govind Dholakia that keep telling us that values are the greatest currency of all. The world comes together to celebrate him because it is celebrating the best of what India has to give.

