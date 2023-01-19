Surat’s Entrepreneurs Gather for Launch of Entrepreneurs’ Organization:  A Peer-to-peer community for Growth and Success

Bollywood Actor Boman Irani deeply mesmerized the audience.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 19: The worldwide Entrepreneurs’ Organization launched the Surat Chapter in a scintillating ceremony at the Marriott, Surat on Friday. The Surat chapter launch was attended by a close circle of entrepreneurs from the vicinity and featured a detailed learning session with the dazzling Bollywood Actor Boman Irani.

Boman Irani enchanted the audience with the story of his roller-coaster life.

The Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) is a global, peer-to-peer network of more than 17000 influential business owners, with more than 200 chapters in over 60 countries. It is an exclusive community for entrepreneurs focused on their own personal development and with a strong resolve to take the world forwards by unlocking their full potential. It aspires to enable transformational growth in members’ lives and runs on the key values of trust & respect.

The SURAT Chapter is the 30th chapter in the South Asia region and will connect members to a global matrix of entrepreneurs. EO SURAT is presided over by Ankur Jain – Managing Director, Eminent Cars Pvt. Ltd., and is supported by a Board of Members running some of the most prestigious businesses in Surat. The chapter was launched with 27 founding members in the presence of EO’s Regional Committee.

The Founding Board members are Ankur Jain, Shaivi Modi, Anurag Dalmia, Yatiraj Mundra, Aman Jain, Kanishk Agarwal, Shikha Shanghai, Manish Saboo and Samarth Arya.

The MarComm Chair, Shaivi Modi, also launched the annual theme for this year, “ELEVATE”, which is aimed at taking the entrepreneurs of Surat to the next level so that they may always put their strongest foot forward in all circumstances and face all challenges with a strong face.

Prior to the launch, Saakshi Tejavath – Regional Director (South Asia), Bhuvana Balakrishnan Regional – Manager (South Asia), Shamit Khemka – Strategy Summit Facilitator (EO), Amarjeet Kaur Singh -Manager, Product Engagement (South Asia), Kajal Lunkad SLP (Significant Life Partner) Expert (South Asia), Prashant Dhariwal – Area Director (South Asia), Pooja Agarwal – Chapter Launch Expert (South Asia) and

Uddhav Poddar – Growth Director (South Asia), addressed the audience and welcomed the chapter to the EO Global and South Asia Community.

EO Surat has planned several learning and engaging activities for members as well as the spousal members and their wards for the coming year. All EO activities are aimed at the learning and personal growth of entrepreneurs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor