Surat’s Muslim religious leader Sajjadashin Syed Fariduddin Syed Abdul Rahim Qadri passed away

The Muslims areas in Surat were enveloped in a somber atmosphere as it mourned the loss of a revered spiritual luminary, Sajjadashin Syed Fariduddin Syed Abdul Rahim Qadri, fondly referred to as Bawajan. The former registrar of the examination department at South Gujarat University and a prominent figure within the Muslim community, Bawajan’s demise on late Wednesday night elicited an outpouring of grief and reverence from across the city.

Bawajan, known for his unwavering commitment to religious teachings and spiritual guidance, commanded immense respect and admiration among his devotees. His residence at Qadri House in Sodagarwad became a focal point for mourners and well-wishers, who gathered to pay their final respects and participate in the funeral procession, held on Thursday morning.

Described as a beacon of wisdom and compassion, Bawajan’s influence extended far beyond the boundaries of Surat, touching the lives of countless individuals across the region. His teachings and exemplary conduct endeared him to a diverse array of followers, who revered him not only as a religious leader but also as a guiding light in times of darkness.

The solemn funeral procession, marked by an overwhelming display of solidarity and reverence, bore testament to the profound impact Bawajan had on the community. Scores of mourners, including his devoted followers, admirers, and leading religious figures of the city, came together to bid farewell to a cherished leader whose legacy will endure for generations to come.

