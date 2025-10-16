Surge in demand for traditional earthen lamps outshines Chinese lights this Diwali

Varanasi/Prayagraj, Oct 16 As the festival of lights draws near, a strong wave of nationalism and support for indigenous products is sweeping across India - particularly in the spiritual city of Varanasi and the holy town of Prayagraj.

The slogans of “Vocal for Local” and “Make in India” are not just political catchphrases anymore; they are breathing new life into traditional artisans and self-help groups.

Potters of Varanasi witness a business boom

In Suddhipur village of Varanasi, more than 2,500 potters (Kumhars) are working tirelessly to meet the soaring demand for traditional clay lamps (diyas). After years of facing neglect and the onslaught of cheap Chinese LED lights, these artisans are finally seeing better days.

Sunil Kumar, a local potter, shares with a smile, “This time, the demand for our traditional diyas is so high that we are struggling to fulfil all the orders.”

Dinesh Prajapati, another potter, adds, “Our business has increased by nearly 40 per cent compared to last year. We are grateful that people are choosing Indian products over imported ones or Chinese lights.”

The vibrant glow of earthen lamps is once again lighting up the streets of Kashi, not just in celebration but also in economic revival.

Raghurai Prajapati, a veteran potter, remarks, “After many difficult years, this Diwali has brought new hope. We only wish that this momentum continues and traditional arts are promoted even more strongly.”

Women-led Self-Help Groups light up Prayagraj with handmade candles

Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, the local markets are also abuzz with a similar trend. The message of “Vocal for Local” has not only influenced buying behaviour but has also empowered many Self-Help Groups (SHGs) run by women.

These women are producing handmade wax diyas and decorative candles, which are in such high demand that they are struggling to keep up.

One of the SHG members explains, “We are making candles day and night, but the demand is overwhelming. This is the first time our products are being preferred over machine-made or imported items.”

Thanks to this boost, these women are not only contributing to the festival celebrations but also strengthening their financial independence.

The government’s emphasis on promoting local products seems to be yielding tangible results. With traditional clay lamps returning to prominence and local women becoming torchbearers of small-scale industry, this Diwali is shining brighter for thousands of Indian families.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor