Survey Reveals 73% of Amazon Employees Consider Quitting Job Over 5-Day Return-to-Office Rule"

A survey revealed that 73 percent of Amazon employees would consider quitting if the five-day working policy announced by CEO Andy Jassy is implemented. A survey by the anonymous job review site Blind, which included 2,585 Amazon employees, found that 91 percent were "overwhelmingly dissatisfied" with the company's return-to-office policy.

CEO Andy Jassy announced that employees must return to the office starting January 2, prompting 73 percent of respondents to consider resigning. The survey also revealed that 80 percent of employees knew a colleague thinking about changing jobs, and 32 percent were aware of someone who had already resigned due to the mandate. Many Amazon workers stated that they were surprised by Jassy's announcement.

One employee highlighted the negative effects of this policy, noting a significant drop in morale and mentioning plans to disengage from work until performance evaluations started. Another employee criticized the return-to-office mandate, especially for those who were hired remotely and lived far from an office. This individual pointed out personal factors such as family obligations and worries about possible layoffs as reasons for not wanting to relocate.

In February 2023, a group of Amazon employees had previously raised concerns with management when the company implemented a three-day-a-week return-to-office requirement, but their concerns were largely ignored.