Sustainable Career Through PGDM at IIRM

New Delhi (India), June 26: Career decisions have always been a challenge for an undergraduate student specially between the choice of tech or non tech space. Many of the top bracket students make the choices which are run of the mill, like getting into the race of competitive examinations or government jobs, joining the top institutions which offers lucrative salary package or going to foreign countries for higher studies. However, for the students in the middle of the normal curve, deciding on the course for an appropriate career is quite a task.

In such situation, how does one take a decision regarding a sustainable career that progressively is in sync with one's life ambition. Among the various verticals available, Management Program is always a good choice. However, with the proliferation of technology into the work space and many sectors bandwidth to absorb additional human resources diminishing over the years, choosing sustainable careers is always challenging. The BFSI segment contribution to the GDP is growing and within the sector there are opportunities, among others, in the risk management domain, making it a viable option. The need for risk management and insurance professionals and expanding Insurance vertical assures an increasing trend of career bandwidth.

To address this need of the industry for ready professional with good managerial skills and domain expertise, IIRM, a joint initiative of IRDAI and State Government of Telangana, curated the PGDM program which ensures an alignment to the growth pattern of the Insurance and Risk management domain. Approved by AICTE, the two year PGDM program shapes students as competent professional managers, having a desire to excel in all managerial roles and leadership skills.

The acceptance of IIRM PGDM graduates by the industry has been very encouraging with near 100% placement track record on a year-on-year basis. The remuneration package (CTC) has been growing every batch resulting in the most acceptable Return on Investment for the graduates. To make the graduates industry ready, PGDM curriculum includes an extensive placement orientation resulting in a 360- degree development of the career aspirants. The program is not limited to the theoretical concepts but encompasses application of concepts to the real-life situations, living up to the expectations of being a change agent for the industry. Industry feedback on the performance of IIRM Alumni reinforces the belief that IIRM does have a catalyzing impact on career aspiration.

A constantly upgraded PGDM curriculum with industry inputs and changing skill sets, is contemporary and ensures that the student is in the thick of things of the industry. The objective of the curriculum is to equip students with the conceptual and application knowledge, ensuring good decision-making skills and help be the change agents in various domains. Academic rigor assures a comprehensive improvement in the individuals irrespective of his or her background. The pedagogy being conceptual application oriented with case studies and project reports on contemporary industry issues make , the student learning experiential and industry

ready. The activities which are a part of the two year PGDM program like different clubs, academic committees and cultural events brings out the best of the managerial, entrepreneurial, leadership skills from the student community.

VUCA environment is making the entire global businesses to look for professionals who have the right perspective and capabilities in mitigating the emerging risks and contributing to stability. Being the only institute focusing on Risk management and Insurance, students of IIRM are always on demand by the industry. With global industries realizing the impact of disruptions in operations, technology and ecosystem across geographies, the need for human resources who can understand and perform under these circumstances is continuous.

Graduates who are looking for a career which is stable, sustainable, remunerative and progressive can look towards the IIRM PGDM program. A rewarding career is on the anvil for every participant of the program.

Career opportunities are everywhere, for deciding on the right one which propels the career scope achieving one's aspiration, IIRM PGDM program is a indeed the ideal objective – a confluence of academic eruditeness, leadership skills and change management.

