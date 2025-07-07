Svayam's Sminu Jindal Named in Fortune India's Most Powerful Women 2025, Honoured in Mumbai

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 7: Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of accessibility organisation Svayam and Managing Director of Jindal SAW Ltd., has been named among Fortune India's Most Powerful Women 2025, at a felicitation held recently in Mumbai. The award was conferred by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during the ceremony, in recognition of Ms. Jindal's consistent efforts in advancing accessibility across India's public spaces, transport hubs, tourism, and sporting arenas.

"Recognition like this reminds us that mobility is a right, not a privilege. Accessibility enables participation, builds confidence, and creates opportunities for people facing mobility challenges. As India plans its future, we must ensure our spaces grow with us, allowing everyone to contribute fully. This honour belongs to every individual and organisation working to make inclusion real," said Sminu Jindal.

A car crash at eleven set her on a path where she realised how physical barriers limit opportunities. This experience led to the creation of Svayam, which started as an information platform for those seeking clarity on accessibility rights and has grown into an organisation driving change across sectors. Svayam has worked with the Archaeological Survey of India to make the Qutub Minar India's first accessible UNESCO site, improved facilities at airports and transport terminals, and collaborated with stakeholders to redesign public spaces for ease of movement.

Svayam's commitment to accessible sports has supported para-athletes across major platforms. The organisation partnered with the Paralympic Committee of India to assist the Indian contingent during the Tokyo Paralympics and the Paris Games, ensuring seamless access across venues and accommodations. Svayam has also contributed to the Khelo India Para Games and the Indian Open Para-Athletic International Championship, supporting athletes through logistical and infrastructural guidance. In cricket, Svayam's collaboration with the Disability Cricket Council of India (DCCI) has helped India's physically disabled cricket team during tournaments, including the Physically Disabled Champions Trophy, which India secured in 2025, encouraging young players to pursue sports confidently. Notably, in a landmark moment for the sport, the Indian disability cricket team played at Lord's for the first time, reflecting growing recognition and encouraging young players to pursue their aspirations in sports.

Under Sminu's leadership, Jindal SAW Ltd has integrated inclusive practices, demonstrating that industry can align growth with the principles of universal design while creating meaningful opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Looking ahead, Svayam is preparing to host India's first National Summit on Accessible Sports and Tourism later this year, bringing together policymakers, industry experts, and advocates to develop actionable frameworks that place inclusion at the centre of planning. As India continues to expand its sporting and tourism potential, Svayam remains committed to ensuring that public spaces welcome everyone, fostering a society where people, regardless of mobility status, can travel, participate, and build their futures without barriers.

Svayam is a leading accessibility organization that aims to reform infrastructure and transportation to make it accessible for people with reduced mobility. Accessibility aids individuals and gives them the freedom to independently explore the built environment around them, irrespective of their physical capabilities. This was on philanthropist-business visionary Sminu Jindal's mind when she founded Svayam in October 2000. An initiative of the Sminu Jindal Charitable Trust, Svayam is a not-for-profit accessibility pioneer that focuses on creating a barrier-free world for all.

