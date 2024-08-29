Swadgram introduces eight international brands to the Indian market at Anuga Select India 2024

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: Swadgram, a key player in India's food and beverage distribution sector, today announced the launch of eight international brands at the Anuga Select India 2024 event, held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre. The announcement marks Swadgram's latest move in introducing premium global F&B products to the Indian market.

The newly launched brandsDutchmill (Thailand), Vifon (Vietnam), Luwak (Indonesia), Lasegar (Indonesia), Mutale (Thailand), Super Corn (Indonesia), Golden Ginger (Indonesia), and Kobe (Indonesia)represent a diverse range of products, including dairy, noodles, coffee, functional drinks, snacks, and traditional beverages.

Swadgram's strategic partnerships with these international brands underscore its commitment to enhancing the availability of high-quality F&B products in India, addressing the evolving preferences of Indian consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z.

Dignitaries from Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, along with the brand owners, were in attendance, emphasizing the importance of these strategic partnerships in expanding Swadgram's portfolio. This initiative is a direct response to the evolving preferences of Indian consumers.

"Launching these eight global brands at Anuga Select India 2024 aligns with our strategic vision to bridge the gap between international and Indian markets," said Ajal K. Babu, CEO of Swadgram. "Each brand brings a unique value proposition, and their introduction to the Indian market will significantly broaden consumer choice and elevate the overall F&B landscape in the country."

Swadgram's initiative at Anuga Select India 2024 strengthens its position in the F&B distribution sector, expanding its portfolio with globally recognized brands that cater to the growing demands of the Indian market. The company's approach focuses on meeting consumer needs with high-quality, innovative products that are already successful in international markets.

Brand Highlights:

* Dutch Mill Co., Ltd. (Thailand): is one of Thailand's largest manufacturers and marketers of dairy products.

* Vifon (Vietnam): One of Vietnam's largest instant noodle brands, with exports reaching over 80 countries

* Luwak (Indonesia): No.1 coffee premix brand in Indonesia

* Lasegar (Indonesia): Known for its refreshing functional beverages.

* Mutale (Thailand): Thai Fruit Gummies with 70% fruit content.

* Super Corn (Indonesia): A leading brand in healthy kids snacks.

* Golden Ginger (Indonesia): Global favorite in natural confectionary

* Kobe (Indonesia): Pioneers in ready-to-eat noodle snacks.

About Swadgram:

Swadgram is a leading Indian food and beverage distribution company, specializing in bringing high-quality international brands to the Indian market. With a deep understanding of the evolving tastes and preferences of Indian consumers, Swadgram partners with renowned global manufacturers to offer a curated selection of products that cater to the diverse needs of the modern Indian palate. Leveraging a robust distribution network and a brand-first approach, Swadgram is committed to delivering innovative and premium food and beverage solutions across India, ensuring that consumers have access to the best the world has to offer.

For more information, visit: https://swadgramindia.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor