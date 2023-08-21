Swanath Foundation organizes Workshop on Foster Care

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Swanath Foundation is the first organization in India which has been working on the basis of research and data regarding foster care. This organization was started in 2019 and in the last 4 and a half years, it has an experience in more than 15 states. Swanath Foundation is already Working in Uttarakhand, Assam and Maharashtra. An MoU has been signed between the Government of Maharashtra and Swanath Foundation in February this year, under which Swanath Foundation will work to spread awareness about foster care in the entire state for the next two years. Under this, state coordinators have been appointed from all districts of Maharashtra.

A 2-day workshop is organized by Swanath Foundation for all the coordinators at Vivekananda Education Society Institute of Management, Chembur, Mumbai. On this occasion, Shreya Bhartiya, Founder and Managing Trustee of Swanath Foundation, Trustees Sarika Mahotra and Gagan Mahotra, Swanath Foundation, Chief Guest Honourable Aditi Tatkare Ji, Cabinet Minister, Women and Child Development Department, Government of Maharashtra was specially present along with many other celebrities. Dr. Prakash Lulla Ji (Trustee, Vivekananda Education Society), Dr. Satish Modh Ji(Director, Vivekananda Education Society), Mihirji Ghotikar (Director, HD Fire Protect Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai) were also present.

Shreya Bhartiya, Founder and Managing Trustee of Swanath Foundation, told that, "This is a 2-day training program where coordinators are taught many things regarding foster care services. Usually parents who want to opt for Foster Care Services come and they have many types of questions. Coordinators are taught how and what to answer their questions. In this, the organization has full support of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, all the work is being done under their supervision. Foster care is only for children between the ages of 6 and 18 years, who are in orphanages, under temporary parenting, the child can be placed in the family for at least two years. If both child and parents are happy in this period and want to extend this period then the period will be extended. If the parents want, then they can legally adopt that child."

All the special guests formally started the program by lighting the lamp. After that Shreya Bhartiya, Founder and Managing Trustee of Swanath Foundation told that, "The special guest of the program, Honourable Aditi Tatkare Ji Our organization has always been blessed by Honourable Aditi Tatkare (Cabinet Minister, Women and Child Development Department)."

The special guest of this program Honourable Aditi Tatkare (Cabinet Minister Women and Child Development Department) appreciated this initiative of Swanath Foundation and said that, "This organization is doing a great job of making orphans Swanath."

Gagan Mahotra said, "Honourable Aditi Tatkare (Cabinet Minister Women and Child Development Department) is giving full support to Swanath Foundation. There are many such couples who want children but they do not know the rules of how they can take children through foster care. Until the awareness of this word does not spread in the society, how will people understand the difference between adoption and foster care."

Sarika Mahotra said that, "Vivekananda Education Society Institute of Management is associated with Swanath Foundation since 2019. This is the same organization where Shreya Bhartiya ji is working as Psychological Counselor and CSR Head. With him Dr. Satish Modh ji has played the biggest role as the director of the educational institution. With his cooperation, Swanath Foundation is going across the state to run an awareness campaign in the context of foster care. This institute has always stood behind the Swanath Foundation organization. During these 2-day workshop at Vivekananda Education Society Institute of Management, All kinds of facilities were made available. And the biggest announcement is that the institute has decided to adopt two children every year for studies where all the facilities from their stay to studies will be provided."

