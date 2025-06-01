Swedish Chamber of Commerce gives thumbs up to favourable business environment in India

New Delhi [India], June 1 : The Swedish Chamber of Commerce India's Business Climate Survey 2025-26 has lauded the favourable business environment in India.

Sharing highlights from the survey in a series of posts on X on Sunday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, said, "The Business Climate Survey 2025-26 by the Swedish Chamber of Commerce India, has given a thumbs up to the favourable business environment in our country over the years, under PM@NarendraModiji."

Goyal said that one of the main highlights of the survey is the resounding approval of the current business climate and rate of business satisfaction, reaffirming the positive impact of 'Make In India'.

He noted that over the last decade, the Modi government has consistently worked to enhance the Ease of Doing Business in the country and the impact has been that global companies are increasingly choosing India as the trusted partner in their growth plans.

"A large number of the companies surveyed are expecting their turnover to increase over the next year, especially those involved in Construction & Building, Aerospace & Defence, IT & Electronics, and Business Services," the Minister said.

According to Goyal, the growing confidence in India's business climate also reflects in the majority of companies surveyed, especially those in manufacturing, looking to increase their investment in the coming year.

"And last but not the least, India has become more important in their sourcing strategy in the last couple of years, with cost efficiency being a big focus. The report reconfirms the confidence in India's growth story and also their focus on developing India as a hub in global value chains," Goyal added.

