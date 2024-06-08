SwiftNLift Media Group Proudly Presents Vidarbha UdyogRatna Puraskar 2024

VMPL

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: The prestigious Vidarbha UdyogRatna Puraskar 2024, powered by SwiftNLift Media Group, was celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm at 230, Gangabai Ghat Road, Great Nag Rd, Jagnade Square, Nandanvan, Nagpur, Maharashtra. Eminent personalities from different walks of life graced the occasion to honor and felicitate the spirit of incredible achievements and contributions of entrepreneurs and businesses in the Vidarbha region.

The event was graced with the presence of one of the leading actors and philanthropists, Pooja Sawant, who attended as the chief guest to add glamour and inspiration to the event. That itself was proof of the need to recognize and celebrate this spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation in driving regional growth and development.

Vidarbha UdyogRatna Puraskar is an initiative of SwiftNLift Media Group, and it is designed to recognize and reward the efforts of businesses that have shown excellence in their respective fields. The awards are a recognition of the entrepreneurs' hard work, dedication, and innovation that has significantly contributed to economic development in the Vidarbha region.

The event was followed by inspirational speeches by some eminent personalities and thought leaders, including a keynote address by Pooja Sawant on the central role of entrepreneurship in shaping the future of the region. She congratulated the awardees for their dogged pursuit of excellence and motivated them to keep raising the bar for themselves.

For more information about SwiftNLift Media Group and its initiatives, please visit www.swiftnlift.com or www.swiftnlift.in

About SwiftNLift Media Group:

SwiftNLift Media Group is a leading player in the media industry, committed to bridging the gap between industries and their customers. Through its flagship magazine, SwiftNLift, the group aims to recognize and connect businesses globally. With a focus on excellence and innovation, SwiftNLift Media Group continues to be a driving force in shaping the future of business communication.

Here is the list of Awardees:

1. Umesh Ashok Rao Kadu - Vijayibhav Land Developer - Managing Director - Excellence In Project Management And Execution

2. Ashwini Arun Wani - AAW Associates - Owner - Management Consultantant Of The Year

3. Vitthal Bandgar - Shri Shivganga Mahila Urban Co Op Credit Society Ltd Ghodeshwar (Begampur) - CEO - Outstanding Leadership In Women's Economic Empowerment

4. Rahul D.Shinde - Pramila Engineers & Contractor - Owner/Engineer - Excellence In Government Electrical Energy Efficiency Projects

5. Sachin Satpute - KELVIN BIO PHARMA - Managing Director - Outstanding Biopharmaceutical Industry Entrepreneurship

6. Ishwar Mate - MATE Electricals - Business - Outstanding Retail And Selling Of The Year

7. MD. MAHENDRA Z PARDHI, CMD Pawan Singh, Integrity Realities, CMD - THAKUR PAVAN SINGH SURYAVANSHI, CMD- SAMEER VIJAY BENDE, CEO - NIRAJ VIJAY VISHWAKARMA - Emerging Developer Of The Year - Residential

8. Dr. Sushilraje S Deshmukh - SS Deshmukh jewellers - Business Owner - Symbolism In Jewellery

9. ROHAN SUNIL SUBHEDAR - SS Car Rental Services Nagpur - ROHAN SUNIL SUBHEDAR (Director Partner) - Best Car Rental Company Of The Year

10. RAMESHWAR SUBHASHRAO THAKARE - SOHAN AUTOBIKES (Authorised Dealer Of HeroMotocorp Ltd.) - Proprietor - Best Two Wheeler Retailer & Service To Customer Award

11. Jaishri Raju Thikare, RAJU EKANATH THIKARE - INTEX Creations - BEST ARTIST - Interior Artist Design

12. Pravin Vasram Jadhav - RPJ Design And BIM Solution - Founder/CEO - Outstanding Training Program Award

13. Raghav Shrivastava - RKS Sir's SPARK ACADEMY - Integrity Realities - Best Coaching Institute Of The Year (Vidarbha)

14. Vinod Mutha - SAMBHAVNATH AGRO PVT LTD - Director - Excellence In Cotton Seed Cake Quality & Production

15. Dr. Dinesh Walke - GREENRAJ AQUA-AGRI PRIVATE LIMITED - Managing Director - Innovative Farming Practices Award

16. Piyush Laddha, Punit Laddha - SHUBHARAMBH EVENTS AND DECOR - Managing Director - Excellent Work In Event And Decor Industry

17. Pranav Bansode - AideWiser SolTek - Founder & Managing Director - Outstanding Recruitment And Placement Services

18. Madan Lakhanlal Kotekar - Sm Hydraulic and Manpower Solutions Company - Proprietor - Customer Satisfaction Achievement

19. Abid M. Khan - Mr Print World PVT LTD - Founder And Director - Nagpur's Largest Under One Roof Printing Branding Advertising Product Manufacturing and Service Provider Company

20. Praveen Kundalkar - KISAN FOUNDATION WARUD - President - Agricultural Entrepreneur of the Year

21. Rahul Bahekar, Shrikrushna Sawle - Sneha Agro Industries - Operating Partner - Innovation In Agricultural Technology

22. Vasant Kashyap - Pani Ki Khoj Training Nagpur - Pani Ki Khoj Training Center Nagpur

23. Vijay Rajeshwar Kapratwar - Durga Tours & Travels, Yavatmal - Proprietor - Best Luxury Tour Operator Recognition

24. Pooja Jain Tajne - BEAUTY PLANET - Owner - Best Overall Cosmetic Product Range

25. Darshan Mathulkar - AVORIN HOLIDAYS - Director - International Tour Operator Of The Year Award

26. A. Mayur Deshmukh - Deshmukh Agriculture Manufacture - Owner - Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers

27. B. Mayur Deshmukh, Madhuri Deshmukh - Mauli Aquaculture - Owner - Mauli Cega Culture Manufacturers

28. Dr. Amrapali Wasnik - Vishesh Care Center - Physiotherapist - Best Award For Residential Nursing Care

29. Gopal G Ingle - SSNM - Managing Director - Cooperative Development Award

30. Pradeep Madhusudan Nand - World's Only Ganpati Museum - Owner Nand Ganpati Museum - World's Only Ganpati Museum

31. Er. Raza Ghaniwala - Owner Of Ghaniwala Builders and CEO At Mother Earth Company - Owner - Versatile Personality Of The Year

32. Akshay Tijare, Pritesh Athawale - Mission11 - CEO and MD - Fantasy Application and Entertainment

33. Mahesh Agrawal - Gramin Vikas Shikshan Sanshta Amravati - Secretary - Digital Literacy And Technology Integration Award

34. Anil Prabhakar Gomkale - Swayamshakti Credit Co-Operative Society Limited - Chairman - Financial Inclusion Excellence Award

35. Dr. Vihar Bidwai - Bidwai Nursing Home Pusad - Doctor - Nomination For Medical Field Speciality Surgery

36. Vickramh Nagmoote - Brandfinity - Founder & CEO - Emerging Brand In Digital Marketing & Branding

37. Priya Pravin Kantute - Mahima Agencies - Owner - Excellence In Distribution Logistics Award

38. Ravindra Kale - Cosmosun India Private Limited - Director & Founder - Best Voice Actor

39. Akshay Bante - Member of INO International Naturopathy Organization - Secretary - Excellence In Online Health Education In Naturopathy & Yoga

40. Prathamesh Bansod - SQFT INFRA - Managing Director - Real Estate Leadership Award

41. Haji Ateeb Ahemad - New SAGAR 4D CAR CARE DIGRAS - Owner - Excellence In Customer Service Award

42. Dinesh Bhauraoji Taiwade - Farm House Hirantal - CMD - Destination Wedding Venue Of Choice

43. Samadhan Tirpude - The Samadhan Masale - CEO & Founder - Spice Branding Excellence

44. Amjat Sk - Maharashtra Industries - MD - Project Management Excellence

45. Vijay Ghogare - Shri Datt Construction & Consultancy - Jr. Engineer Self - Best Sustainable Construction Project

46. Ankit Sonone - Aura Reading Room - Entrepreneur - Student-Friendly Reading Room Award

47. Suraj Keshavwar - Trading - Trader - Trader Of The Year & Best Technical Analyst

48. Amit Prakash Aswale (Founder), Sanket Madhukar Lute (Co-founder), Manish Kumar Hate (Co-founder) - INSTA EDUCATION - Best Campus to Corporate Training Program Award

49. Tatyasaheb (Vinod) Nanasaheb Ujawane - NANA UJAWANE GROUP Akola - Director - Outstanding Event Coordination Award

50. Sanket Pundlik Ughade - Sangram Seeds - Founder & CEO - Seed Industry Leadership Award

51. Chandrakant Rambhau Giradkar - ADROIT TECHNOLOGIES - MD - Most Innovative IT Infrastructure Services And Solar Energy As Well

52. Akshay Bobde - Best Ayurvedic Medicine Distributors For Pharmacies - Owner - Best Ayurvedic Medicine Distributors For Pharmacies

53. Dr. Sanket Dube - Surecare Hospital - Surgeon & Chiropractor - Best Chiropractor & Surgeon In Central India

54. Ramkishor S Dantusliya - Raj Plywood - Owner - Plywood And Glass Best Seller

55. Pushpanjay Kamble - Aashirvaad Fibrotech - Director - Global Excellence Award 2024 For Best Outdoor Equipment Manufacturers

56. Vinesh Adatiya - Saikrupa Developers - Leader - Excellence In Real Estate Development

57. Vaibhav Rao - Lifecare Research & Technologies (Brand Name- Royal Jal) - Director - Innovative Products Manufacturer Of The Year

58. Manoj Morchapure - Kunda Traders - Owner - Most Impactful Solar Energy Initiative In Rural Areas

59. Bhushan Sontakke - BJ CREATIF - Founder & CEO - Most Innovative Real Estate Technology And Commercial Investment

60. Praful Tirpude - Angel Enterprises And Engineering Work - Proprietor - RO Plant, Sanitary Napkin Vending Machine, Cloth Bag Vending Machine, Green Gym Equipment, Garden Benches, Water Treatment RO Plant

61. Akshay Pramod Bhabutkar - Digital Marketing Coach - Author & Digital Marketing Coach - Best Digital Marketing Coach Of The Year

62. Rajesh Purushottam Tarale - Chrisolite Enjoy Life - CMD Chrisolite Priyansh Agro - Precision Agriculture Technology Award

63. Vaibhav Harishankar Gupta - PV-ENVIRO ENERGIES PVT LTD SOLAR COMPANY - CEO - Best Solar Power System Supplier

64. Dr. Anurag Gowardhanrao Wandile - Abhinav Bharat Foundation - Founder & CEO - Community Impact Award

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor