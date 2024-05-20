Swiggy Leverages SHIELD's Device-First Risk AI Platform to Enhance Its Fraud Prevention and Detection Capabilities

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 20: Swiggy, India's leading on-demand convenience platform, today announced its partnership with SHIELD, a device-first risk AI platform, to enhance its Fraud Prevention and Detection capabilities. SHIELD's Device Intelligence will enable Swiggy to reduce promo abuse and deter fraudulent practices within the Delivery Partner ecosystem.

Dolly Sureka, Vice President - Assurance & Business Advisory and lead for Trust and Safety at Swiggy, said "Swiggy's vision is to elevate the quality of life of urban consumers by offering unparalleled convenience. Our partnership with SHIELD has enhanced Swiggy's Fraud Prevention and Detection mechanisms through device-first risk intelligence. This has empowered us to focus our resources on genuine users and proactively manage potential abuse on the platform."

Promo abuse - including the exploitation of platform discounts, sign-up incentives, referral bonuses and monopolisation of limited-time deals - is rampant across online businesses globally. To carry out promo abuse, fraud syndicates use app cloners and tampered apps to create fake accounts at scale. This not only hurts return on investments towards user acquisition but also makes it unfair for genuine users who miss out on these benefits.

Delivery partners can also use malicious tools and techniques to falsify their location and meet targets and unfairly collect incentives they have not earned. These impact Delivery Partners' perception of platform fairness and hence their experience with the platform.

SHIELD's device-first risk AI platform has enhanced the Swiggy Trust & Safety team's capabilities to proactively detect fraud and abuse on the Swiggy platform, by accurately detecting fraudulent devices as well as the use of malicious tools and techniques.

Gautam Sehgal, Director, SHIELD, added, "Swiggy has established itself as the standard for convenience within the competitive Indian market, and SHIELD is proud to support Swiggy in establishing itself as the standard for trust and fairness as well."

