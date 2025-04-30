SWITCH Mobility Flags Off 100 SWITCH IeV3 for Waste Management to Indore, boosting city's sustainability efforts

PRNewswire

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 30: SWITCH Mobility, a leading global manufacturer of electric buses and light commercial vehicles, today flagged off 100 customized SWITCH IeV3 vehicles for Waste Management for the Indore Municipal Corporation, further strengthening Indore's reputation as India's cleanest city and reinforcing its commitment to sustainable urban development.

The handover ceremony was graced by Kailash Vijayvargiya, Minister of Urban Development and Housing and Pushyamitra Bhargav, Mayor of Indore, who commended SWITCH Mobility's role in supporting Indore's leadership in environmental stewardship. These specially designed electric garbage tippers will replace conventional diesel vehicles, significantly reducing carbon emissions, lowering noise pollution, and enhancing operational efficiency in waste collection. The SWITCH IeV3 is equipped to handle the transportation of both wet and dry waste effectively.

Mahesh Babu, CEO of SWITCH Mobility, said, "We are proud to partner with Indore in its inspiring journey towards a cleaner, greener future. Indore has consistently set an example for the entire nation by being ranked India's cleanest city, and we are honored to contribute to maintaining and elevating that standard. Through our SWITCH IeV3 vehicles and our proprietary SWITCH iON connected mobility platform, we aim to deliver intelligent, sustainable solutions that help cities thrive in a cleaner environment."

The SWITCH IeV3 is engineered to meet the demands of urban municipal operations with a strong emphasis on sustainability, reliability, and efficiency. Powered by SWITCH iON, the brand's proprietary connected vehicle platform, the fleet benefits from real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, route optimization, and enhanced uptime, ensuring maximum operational effectiveness for Indore's waste management initiatives.

The deployment of these 100 electric vehicles for waste management, marks another major stride in Indore's clean mobility roadmap, strengthening its efforts to retain the title of India's Cleanest City while setting a new benchmark for sustainable urban living.

About SWITCH Mobility

SWITCH Mobility, an integral part of the Hinduja Group, is a global electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturer committed to advancing green mobility. Formed through a strategic collaboration between the engineering expertise of the Indian powerhouse Ashok Leyland and the British bus maker Optare, it seamlessly integrates the very best innovators and cutting-edge technology to deliver unrivalled product choices on a global scale. In 2014, SWITCH (then Optare) introduced the first British built, pure electric buses to London's roads and since then has put over 1250 ebuses on the road, clocking up over 150 million kilometers globally. In 2024, SWITCH Mobility launched the SWITCH IeV Series, and today, over 1000 eLCVs are transforming last-mile logistics with zero-emission mobility.

SWITCH Mobility's accomplishments are underscored by numerous awards, such as Most Trusted Brand of India, Company of the Year, L&ICV People Mover of the Year, Star Electric Bus of the Year, Sustainability Award, Best PR Campaign, and Most Trusted Brand of the Nation. Recognized as a Great Place to Work, SWITCH Mobility cultivates a corporate culture that values agility, innovation, and responsibility.

SWITCH Mobility stands as a pragmatic force, guiding the world towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future. The company's vehicles, representing a fusion of British and Indian expertise, epitomize the future of green mobility and SWITCH Mobility's commitment to shaping a cleaner, more sustainable world. Capitalizing on its demonstrable experience and proven expertise in lightweight architecture, net zero carbon technologies, data analytics, software and customer service, SWITCH Mobility aims to be the commercial EV provider and employer of choice in the industry.

