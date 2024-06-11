Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority awards Rs 2016 crore dredging contract to DCIL

New Delhi [India], June 11 : The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority awarded a contract to the Dredging Corporation of India to keep the shipping channel leading to Haldia Dock clear. Valued at Rs 2015.88 crore, the contract will be valid for a period of five years.

As per DCIL, "The maintenance dredging is crucial for ensuring the navigability of the shipping channel, thereby facilitating smooth and efficient maritime operations in the region. The Hooghly Estuary is a vital waterway for maritime trade, and maintaining its depth is essential for the safe passage of vessels to and from the Haldia Dock.

DCIL has a proven track record of executing large-scale dredging projects with precision and efficiency.

Dr Madhaiyaan Angamuthu, IAS, Chairman, DCIL said "Our team is committed to delivering high-quality dredging services that meet the stringent requirements of the project. We look forward to contributing to the continued success of the Hooghly Estuary and the Haldia Dock."

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL), Visakhapatnam is a listed dredging company in India with majority of its shares held by the consortium of four (4) major ports Authorities viz a viz, Visakhapatnam Port, Paradip Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port.

DCI is the premier dredging organization of India catering to the dredging and allied services to Major Ports, Minor Ports, Indian Navy, Fishing Harbours and other maritime organisations.

