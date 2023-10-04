Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Joins "Swachhata Hi Seva" Initiative to Foster a Cleaner and Greener India

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 4: On October 1, 2023, Symbiosis Law School, Pune (SLS-P) proudly participated in the "Swachhata Hi Seva" campaign, a nationwide initiative launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, as part of its flagship Swachh Bharat Mission. The campaign, which promotes the message of 'Clean India, Green India,' called upon communities across the country to dedicate one hour from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a cleanliness drive in their respective localities.

In a concerted effort to contribute to this national mission, SLS-P joined forces with the Jean Monnet Chair of EU Climate Justice Law, Governance, Management & Police (EUC-LAMP) held by Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, Director and Dean, Faculty of Law, Symbiosis International (Deemed University). The Climate Change Policy and Law (CCP-Law) Centre, in collaboration with various SLS-P student groups, including the Student Advisory Board, Rotaract Club, Animal Liberation Cell, and ECOCON Cell, orchestrated the "Swachhata hi Seva" Campaign.

The cleanliness drive commenced at Symbiosis Law School, Pune (SLS-P), where volunteers gathered at 10 a.m. to embark on their mission. Notably, the campaign also received enthusiastic support from students of Symbiosis School of Liberal Arts and Symbiosis School of International Studies. Guided by Dr Manikprabhu Dhanorkar, Head of the Symbiosis Centre for Waste Resource Management (SCWRM), Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU), the volunteers were well-equipped with gloves, masks, brooms, and garbage bags to ensure a thorough cleanup of their designated areas.

The campaign began with a vibrant photography session, bringing together Adar Poonawala Clean City Initiative (APCCI) employees, SLSP & SCWRM staff, and eager volunteers. Colorful posters with slogans such as 'Swachh Bharat' and 'Swachhata hi Seva' were displayed, setting the tone for the day's activities.

The volunteers were divided into teams, each assigned specific areas around the SLS-P Campus to clean. One team focused on the roads leading to Shubh Gateway, another team on the stretch towards Aero Mall, and the third team covered Konark, Lunkad, and Daffodil campuses. In total, around 100 participants covered an area of approximately 3 kilometres.

During the drive, volunteers actively collected and separated waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable categories. They diligently cleared weeds and plastic waste from the roads, making a noticeable difference in the cleanliness of the surroundings.

One of the notable outcomes of the campaign was the involvement of street vendors, who were inspired by the enthusiastic efforts of the SLSP students. Volunteers engaged with street vendors, addressing their concerns and raising awareness about maintaining clean surroundings.

To ensure proper disposal of collected waste, the campaign utilized the Glutton Electric Waste disposal machine provided by APCCI. This community-driven initiative not only contributed to a cleaner environment but also fostered awareness about the challenges faced by safai karamcharis (sanitation workers).

SLS-P applauds the Government's "Swachhata Hi Seva" initiative as a crucial step toward building a cleaner and greener nation. The successful event reflects the institution's commitment to civic responsibility and environmental consciousness.

