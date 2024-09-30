Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune Concludes Its 5th Convocation Ceremony

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU), Maharashtra's first Skill University concluded its 5th Convocation Ceremony on Saturday, 28th September 2024 at its Kiwale Campus. Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE graced the occasion as the Chief Guest along with the Guest of Honor Dr. Abhay Firodia, Chairman, Force Motors. Prof. Dr. S. B. Mujumdar, Chancellor Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune presided over the Convocation along with Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor, of the University.

Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor of the University, explained the purpose behind the establishment of the Skills University and its mission to create skilled industry-ready youth. She informed that 984 students will be receiving their graduation degrees and diplomas in engineering, management, data science, beauty wellness, architecture, nutrition and other disciplines. She added that the university has been able to provide excellent placements with the highest salary package at UG level of 32 lacs and many students have started their own businesses by acquiring entrepreneurial skills at the University. The success of this pioneering Skills University was recently applauded and recognized at the national level when it received this year's NIRF Rank No. 1 from the Ministry of Education in the Skill University category. She emphasized, that the university offers niche courses aligned to the industry needs in order to skill youth and make them industry-ready.

Dr. S. B. Mujumdar, Chancellor of the University, emphasized the need for skill-based education which is the future of education for India. He added that the lack of skills in the students coming out of the portals of higher education is leading to unemployability and joblessness. It is with a mission to provide jobs to our youth that Symbiosis decided to establish two Skills Universities, Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune and Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore.

Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, applauded the efforts taken by the university to build skills amongst the youth and expressed the importance of skill-based education. He emphasized that just technical education will not make our youth employable, until and unless education is supplemented with Skills and Knowledge aligned to the industry requirements. He added that the future of Education is in the Skills University. He explained how the Skills University is contributing to the Skill India Mission of our country and is functioning in line with the National Education Policy.

Dr. Abhay Firodia, Chairman of Force Motors, expressed the rising need for skilled manpower in the industry globally. He also added that Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, is giving degrees along with knowledge and skills, thereby bringing social respectability to the skilled professionals. He added that our country needs many such Skill Universities and appreciated the efforts of Symbiosis to establish a state-of-the-art campus, with sophisticated labs for imparting practical training to students in industry-relevant high-growth sectors.

Meritorious students were felicitated with the Chancellor's gold medal. The special highlight of the convocation was the Atmanirbhar and Kushal Awards. The 'Aatmanirbhar Award' has been constituted to promote entrepreneurship and innovation amongst students, who have started their own businesses after acquiring skills at the University. The award was conferred to Mr. Mihir Pingle from BBA Digital Media Marketing who has started a manufacturing business of leather products. The Kushal Award is presented to students who have obtained skills from the University and launched their careers successfully. Ms. Pranali Nimbalkar of Diploma in Manufacturing Automation was conferred with the Kushal Award. Diploma in Manufacturing Automation is supported by Premium Transmission Pvt. Ltd. under their CSR activity.

Dr. Rajesh Ingle, Vice Chancellor of the University, presented the annual report, detailing the university's achievements and growth over the past year.

The 5th Convocation Ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of 984 students, from Undergraduate, Diploma and Degree Courses across Architecture, Engineering degrees in Mechatronics, Automobile, Construction, Smart and Sustainable Energy, CSIT, AI & ML, Science degrees in Data Science, Nutritional Sciences & Dietetics, Beauty and Wellness and Management degrees in Fintech, Logistics and Supply Chain, Retail and E-Commerce, Digital Media Marketing etc. This reaffirms the university's dedication to equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a competitive environment.

