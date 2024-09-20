Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences Hosts Successful 24-Hour Hackathon

BusinessWire India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 20: Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore, recently concluded a dynamic 24-hour hackathon recently, showcasing the innovative talents of its students. The event brought together 28 teams from diverse departments, including B. Tech CSIT, SME, B. Sc DS, BBA BFSI, and DMM, all competing to develop cutting-edge solutions to real-world challenges.

Event Highlights: Participants engaged in an intense and collaborative environment, selecting problems from the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) Portal and working non-stop to create impactful solutions. The breadth of projects ranged from advanced technology implementations to practical applications designed to address pressing issues.

Judging and Evaluation: The hackathon featured a rigorous assessment process with two rounds of evaluations:

* Initial Assessment: Conducted by an esteemed internal jury panel consisting of:

* Dr. Durgesh Mishra, Campus Director & Director SCSIT

* Brig A. Shridhar, Dean Academics

* Dr. Vaishali Joshi, Associate Professor

* Dr. Ankit Jain, Assistant Professor

* Final Pitching: Judged by a distinguished external jury, including:

* Vikas Choudhary, Regional Head Japan Ops, TCS

* Ram Chug, Senior Developer, Impetus

Top Teams and Solutions: Four standout teams were recognized for their exceptional work:

1. Error_404: Developed a solution for enhancing the Permanently Shadowed Regions (PSR) of lunar craters using data from Chandrayaan-2.

2. CyberVanguard: Created a live location tracking system.

3. Vidya.ai: Designed a Smart Competency Diagnostic and Candidate Profile Score Calculator.

4. GEEKS: Addressed women's safety with an innovative analytics solution.

These top teams will advance by uploading their projects to the SIH Portal for further evaluation and potential implementation.

Participating Teams: The event featured a diverse range of innovative projects, including:

1. Web-heads: Alumni association platform for universities/institutions.

2. CodeZords: Unique toys and games conceptualization.

3. Jarvis: A tourism enhancement platform for discovering hidden locations.

4. Tech Titans: Solar energy innovations.

5. Hackathoners: Smart Medical Prescription Assistant.

6. Hackhavoc: Smart bus stops and tourism infrastructure solutions.

7. WomenRise: Women safety analytics.

Organizers and Acknowledgements: The hackathon was expertly organized by the student committee under the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC). Dr. Neha Gupta, Deputy Director of SCSIT, served as the Single Point of Contact (SPOC). The event successfully fostered creativity, teamwork, and practical problem-solving skills among students, offering them valuable experience in tackling real-world challenges.

