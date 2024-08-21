Synology Unveils Advanced, Easy-to-Deploy Petabyte-Scale Storage and High-Integrity Data Protection Solutions to Combat Rising Ransomware Threats in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 21: Synology, a global leader in data management and security solutions, today unveiled their new solutions and products aimed at addressing the growing challenge posed by ransomware attacks in a press briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The event, co-hosted by Synology and Eagle Information Systems (Synology's system integrator and service provider in India), was a resounding success. Nearly two hundred attendees, comprising decision-makers from government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and corporate sectors, participated in the event.

Graph I. Russell Chen, Country Manager of Synology SAARC region

With the enactment of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) reshaping data management practices for businesses in India, Synology highlighted the challenges that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face in complying with stricter data governance requirements. These challenges include data breach notification protocols, managing data subject rights, and, in certain cases, the need to appoint Data Protection Officers (DPOs).

In addition to discussing the compliance challenges posed by the DPDPA, the event also addressed key cybersecurity issues. These included recent data breaches, such as those at Polycab and AIIMS, where it took AIIMS over two weeks to fully recover its data and operations. The discussion also covered ransomware attacks on Indian businesses and the risks associated with cloud security, including concerns about data residency and provider trustworthiness.

A live session was conducted to demonstrate Synology's exclusive backup solutions from the Active Backup Suite and Snapshot Replication. This session showcased practical approaches to preventing malicious access, protecting against accidental deletion and ransomware threats, and streamlining data recovery processes. The emphasis was placed on the importance of a comprehensive backup strategy in combating ransomware attacks. Key highlights included the demonstration of three critical phases of a robust data protection process using Synology's dedicated solutions:

Prevention for ransomware attacks:

Secure SignIn, a secure login framework designed to enhance account security of Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM), the operating system that powers every Synology NAS. This feature verifies sign-ins using multiple methods, including approved sign-ins, verification codes (OTP), and hardware security keys. By implementing these security measures, businesses can significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized access and potential ransomware attacks.

Centralized data protection alleviating deployment burdens:

Active Backup for Business, an all-in-one data protection solution, was highlighted for its ability to centralize protection across diverse IT environments. This solution covers virtualized environments, physical servers, file servers, and personal computers, all powered by Synology's award-winning DSM operating system. Synology showcased how administrators can efficiently deploy and manage data protection strategies through a centralized admin console, ensuring comprehensive backup coverage and seamless continuity of operations.

Key to effective backup: Comprehensive, streamlined data recovery:

During the demonstration, Snapshot Replication efficiently streamlined data recovery, providing robust backup capabilities against threats like accidental deletion and viruses. With a simulated ransomware attack by installing ransomware, followed by a swift data recovery conducted through Snapshot Replication, the backup solutions' effectiveness in restoring systems to a previous state was showcased and emphasized that only a rapid, comprehensive data solution is effective for enterprises. Administrators can configure scheduled snapshots and retention settings, ensuring efficient data management and recovery, even in scenarios where ransomware attacks occur.

The comprehensive product lines from Synology were also on display, designed to meet the needs for SMBs to enterprise-level storage and data protection requirements. Among the offerings, the highlight was the newly launched flagship high-density storage server HD6500, capable of providing up to 4.8 Petabyte of storage capacity, which could serve not only a central repository for files but a backup pool for large enterprise organizations. Synology demonstrated its dedication to offering reliable, scalable, and complete solutions tailored to diverse business needs.

Graph II. The 4U, 60-bay HD6500 streamlines petabyte-level storage with support for up to 960 TB per chassis and can be easily paired with up to 4 additional RX6022sas 60 bay expansion units for over 4 PB of storage in 20U.

"Synology saw an impressive 20% market growth last year, largely fueled by the rising demand from SMBs, enterprises, and key government and public sectors. The surge in demand for Synology's backup solutions, which surpassed 20%, is linked to India's growing prominence as a data center hub in the region. This expansion has been further driven by government initiatives encouraging businesses to allocate more of their IT budgets towards security." said Russell Chen, Country Manager at Synology SAARC region at the launch event.

"The landscape of data management and security is rapidly changing, pushing businesses to stay ahead of trends to ensure compliance and protect sensitive information." said Russell Chen. "Our event was designed to offer valuable insights into the newest industry trends and emerging technologies, equipping businesses and government departments with the knowledge they need to safeguard their data effectively."

Graph III. Synology demonstrates comprehensive data protection solutions - Active Backup Suite and Snapshot Replication - including prevention, data backup, and recovery processes.

"Synology expects significant growth in the enterprise segment this year, fueled by the market's focus on new technologies and the resulting demand for storage and backup solutions," said Russell Chen. "We're excited to share that we have more cutting-edge solutions and hardware in the pipeline for later this year. Keep an eye out for updates, as these forthcoming releases will enable businesses to successfully navigate the evolving data challenges ahead," he predicted.

"Eagle specializes in storage solutions, offering scalable, safe, secure, high-performance, highly available, compliant, and affordable options," said Subir Sangal, Chief Executive at Eagle Information Systems. Addressing the audience, Subir Sangal emphasized, "Synology is the ideal choice for your storage systems. You can trust Synology for your storage needs now and in the future. Eagle assists you in finding the perfect combination of products and software to meet your storage requirements."

Graph IV. Subir Sangal, Chief Executive at Eagle Information Systems, Synology's system integrator and service provider in India

Staying at the forefront of data management, Synology innovates and adapts to ever-evolving technologies, and continues bringing new possibilities to the table, including but not limited to solutions for data storage and backup, file collaboration, video management, and network infrastructure - all designed with one goal in mind - presenting a centralized platform to simplify IT administration while driving digital transformation for businesses worldwide. For more information, visit www.synology.com

With 30 years of experience and a network of 7 offices and 700+ support locations, Eagle is a premier IT services company. We offer Managed Services, IT Maintenance, Staffing, and Professional Services, providing comprehensive support for enterprise products, end-user devices, and software applications. Our expertise in servers, storage, and networking ensures reliable solutions to our customers across India. Our skilled team leverages the latest technologies to deliver seamless, tailored services and solutions that meet your unique IT needs. For more information, visit www.eagle.in

