SynSmart Announces Appointment of Saurabh Kapure as Its CEO, Creation of US Entity and Inauguration of Chemistry Labs

Newtown (Pennsylvania) [US]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20: SynSmart Rasayan Research Private Limited today announced the appointment of Saurabh Kapure, a CRO/CDMO industry veteran as its Chief Executive Officer while also announcing the creation of a US affiliate SynSmart Rasayan Research LLC and inauguration of a state-of-the-art chemistry research facility.

Commenting on this, SynSmart’s Founder and COO Sachin Narkhede, said, "With the infusion of fresh capital and addition to our talent pool, SynSmart is geared up to cater to chemistry contract research business for partners in US, EU and Japan. Saurabh’s joining to lead SynSmart is coinciding with our 7,500 sft chemistry site coming on stream and our labs becoming fully operational."

Commenting on this, Saurabh Kapure, said, "I am delighted to take on this responsibility at SynSmart. Having been part of the CRO/CDMO eco-system for over two decades, I see SynSmart is uniquely placed in delivering value to its customers through an efficient operational structure with minimum overhead costs. The scientific team at SynSmart comes with experience from large CROs allowing us to understand and meet partner expectations seamlessly. Our chemistry labs are equipped with high performance 7-ft wide fumehoods that are energy efficient and equipped with VAV system. Further, with the creation of a US affiliate SynSmart Rasayan Research LLC, we are aiming to address multitude of logistics challenges incurred in procurement of building blocks or specialty chemicals while also providing real-time support to our partners."

