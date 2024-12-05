Tackling Burnout in Corporate India: Happiest Health Announces a Free Trial of their Holistic Wellbeing Services

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 5: Corporate India is facing increasing concerns over employee burnout, prompting organizations to seek effective wellness solutions. In response, Happiest Health has introduced a holistic wellbeing program, offering a 30-day complimentary experience to help companies address this critical issue. This program aims to enhance both physical and mental health, fostering a more balanced and productive workforce.

As stress, unhealthy lifestyles, and long work hours take a toll on corporate India, alarming health statistics paint a sobering picture with 30% of the population affected by diabetes or pre-diabetes and obesity rates climbing. Simultaneously, mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and workplace burnout are becoming increasingly prevalent, eroding employee productivity and satisfaction.

India's workforce is amidst a wellness crisis. This reality underscores the need for organizations to invest in the physical and emotional wellbeing of their employees.

HappiZest by Happiest Health offers a comprehensive solution to help businesses address these growing challenges. By encouraging good lifestyle choices, the program focuses on achieving a healthier lifespan through exercise, meditation and healthy nutrition.

Why Choose HappiZest?

Holistic Focus: Covers physical, mental, social, and financial wellbeing.

Disruptive Pricing: Affordable plans for businesses of all sizes.

Arvind Krishnan, President & CEO, Wellness Business, Happiest Health, said, "The alarming rise in lifestyle diseases and mental health issues among India's workforce highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to employee wellbeing. At Happiest Health, we believe that a healthier, happier workforce is the foundation of a thriving organization. With our HappiZest program, we aim to provide companies with the right tools to address these challenges by fostering physical, mental, social, and financial wellness. By offering a 30-day free trial, we're not just delivering a solution but inviting organizations to join a movement towards sustainable and impactful employee health."

What sets HappiZest apart is their holistic and innovative approach to corporate wellness, combined with disruptive pricing that makes it accessible to businesses of all sizes. The program is built to address the multi-dimensional aspects of employee wellbeing, from stress management and financial health to fostering strong social connections and improving lifestyle choices.

This trial allows organizations to explore the benefits of a structured wellness initiative without any upfront cost. The program is designed to seamlessly integrate into workplace routines, ensuring that employees can easily adopt healthier practices.

Join the movement towards a healthier corporate India today!

Happiest Health is a global health & wellness knowledge enterprise promoted by Ashok Soota. Happiest Health provides credible and trustworthy health and wellness knowledge with views from globally renowned experts and doctors. The primary knowledge platforms are the daily newsletter, knowledge website, monthly print magazine, and summits. The wellness division of Happiest Health caters to corporates to achieve optimal employee well-being, fostering a happier, healthier, and more productive work environment. The newest addition to Happiest Health's offering is its diagnostics services. Happiest Diagnostics is committed to a patient-centric approach and cutting-edge technology, with an aim to be the most trusted diagnostic partner in India.

Happiest Health embraces scientific knowledge with a keen focus on medical breakthroughs providing kinder, gentler therapies including cell-based treatments. It also has deep coverage of integrated medicine including ayurveda, homeopathy, and naturopathy. Happiest Health's focus on wellness is holistic and energizing. Its Mission Statement is: "Better Knowledge. Better Health." and convey its benefits to all

