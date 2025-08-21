TAFE's MASSEY DYNASTAR Contest Recognizes Grassroots Agri-Innovation

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 21: TAFE - Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, one of the world's largest tractor manufacturers and the maker of the legendary Massey Ferguson Tractors in India, successfully concluded the second edition of its Massey DYNASTAR Contest - Season 2, 2025 | #SabseBadeAllrounder Ki Talaash. This pioneering initiative by TAFE aims to discover and reward original, scalable, and socially impactful ideas powered by the versatile Massey Ferguson DYNATRACK 241 tractor.

Season 2 of the contest received an overwhelming 16,000+ entries from across 26 states and 5 Union Territories, reflecting the remarkable diversity of India's agricultural landscape. From this pool, 12 finalists were selected, representing 7 states - Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. Participants included a dynamic mix of farmers, rural entrepreneurs, and enthusiastic agri-students, showcasing a vibrant culture of grassroots innovation.

The Grand Finale, held recently, featured a prestigious Grand Jury comprising industry veterans from the Sales & Marketing, Operations, and Product Management domains. The finalists were evaluated on innovation, feasibility, scalability, income generation potential, and societal impact.

The grand prize was awarded to Avinash Desai, IT employee turned farmer from Belgaum, Karnataka, who presented an innovative idea for a mobile slurry dewatering machine powered by the Massey Ferguson DYNATRACK 241. He was felicitated with a brand-new MF 254 DYNASMART 2WD tractor, worth approximately Rs. 8.2 lakhs.

The second prize went to Prateek Agarwal from Hojai, Assam, for his concept of a solar-powered sustainable energy hub, earning him an 8gm gold coin.

The third prize was awarded to Amrit Jot Singh from Patiala, Punjab with 8gm gold coin for his idea of a water purifying unit powered by the MF DYNATRACK 241.

The Jury's Choice Award was presented to Dr. Jayakumar Karuppusamy, retired IAS officer from Kamrup Metropolitan, Assam, who proposed a multipurpose farm machine, and was honoured with a 50gm silver coin.

In the Institutional Category, the team from Agricultural Engineering College & Research Institute (Tamil Nadu Agricultural University), Kumulur, Trichy secured the first prize for their idea of an 8-row tractor-mounted transplanter, while the second prize went to Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, Erode, for developing an automated multi-vegetable transplanter - both innovations designed to work with the Massey Ferguson DYNATRACK 241. The students were also offered internship opportunities at TAFE.

The contest prizes included a brand-new tractor, gold and silver coins, innovation hampers, and development grants. Season 2 reaffirms TAFE's dedication to empowering rural India, promoting farmer-led R&D, and enabling real-world innovation through technology.

The MASSEY DYNASTAR CONTEST stands as a unique platform that brings to life TAFE's vision of Cultivating the World through meaningful engagement, inclusion, and support for agrarian change-makers.

Building on the success of this edition, TAFE is pleased to announce that the MASSEY DYNASTAR Contest will return next year with Season 3 promising to be even more expansive in reach, scale, and impact. The initiative reaffirms TAFE's long-standing commitment to nurturing agri-entrepreneurship and empowering changemakers across the rural landscape.

TAFE - Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, an Indian tractor major incorporated in 1960 in Chennai, India. As one of the largest tractor manufacturers in the world and the second-largest in India by volume, TAFE sells over 180,000 tractors annually. TAFE has earned the trust of customers through its range of products, which are widely acclaimed for their quality and low cost of operation. A strong distribution network of over 1,600 dealers effectively supports TAFE's four iconic tractor brands - Massey Ferguson India, TAFE Tractors, Eicher Tractors, and IMT. TAFE exports tractors to more than 80 countries, powering farms in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Russia.

In 2005, TAFE acquired the Tractors, Engines and Transmissions business of the legendary Eicher brand with German roots, through a wholly owned subsidiary - TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited (TMTL). In addition to tractors, TAFE and its subsidiaries have diverse business interests in various sectors including farm machinery, diesel engines and generators, engineering plastics, gears and transmission components, hydraulic pumps and cylinders, vehicle franchises and plantations. TAFE acquired the iconic Serbian tractor and agricultural equipment brand IMT - Industrija Masina i Traktora in 2018. Furthermore, TAFE acquired FAURECIA's Indian interior business of Group FORVIA - the French global automotive supplier, in 2022. TAFE has earned the trust of customers through its range of products that are widely acclaimed for superior quality and low cost of operation. TAFE's social focus has been significant since inception and it contributes towards meaningful causes of agriculture, education, healthcare, community development, disaster relief, conservation and tribal welfare besides supporting traditional art forms.

