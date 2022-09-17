Tailor your needs with Kaalzua’s Premium Flat Pack Furniture for sustainable living

Get your dream designs done via Kaalzua’s bespoke furniture options.

September 8: With the development of technology, every industry has stepped up to embrace the digital revolution and adjust to the shift in its own speciality. Every sector of the economy, from service to manufacturing, is doing something new and inventive to make the best products for its clientele, following on the same path of bringing out-of-the-box products for its customers, Kaalzua Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd manufactures sustainable premium flatpack furniture. Driving on high-end technology, the brand makes things that are impossible to build by hand but can be swiftly put together through digital fabrication using tools like 3D printers, CNC routers, and more.

Working in the realm of Industry 5.0, Kaalzua aims at a sustainable change to create a positive impact in the furnishings industry to cater to a mass audience. Emerging from a passion for solving problems through design, the founders Shubham Vaidya and Retd. Col. Sanjay Vaidya took their first step amidst the pandemic. The father-son duo’s mission has also been to deliver sustainable products using more intelligent techniques. Technology-driven design innovation opens the way for the quick production of premium flatpack furniture and everyday items. Kaalzua can create furniture with reduced material waste and still accomplish large scalability and personalization that satisfy the rising demand for individualization in consumers’ products because of an on-demand zero inventory concept.

Kaalzua operates from the area of tech-first digital fabrication, particularly with design and technology. It has a patent-pending suite of thousands of furniture and products at more affordable prices and has progressed into digitally fabricated houses. The main concept is to digitally produce goods that are practical and used in daily life. They can move from the design to manufacturing stages in the smallest amount of time, thanks to their advanced digital talents in computer application design. Additionally, Kaalzua goods are inspired by the urban ethos and are built to last a long time and leave a little carbon footprint. The designs are created by humans, while their distinctive method involves using technology to build physical representations of conceptual designs. This encapsulates the coherent and experiential language used throughout their entire line of goods.

The founder registered this company to give their incredible idea a tangible form. With trials and tests with prototypes, they finally realized their goal, from making smaller articles for daily use to even flatpack cottages. Despite facing hurdles many a time, they have emerged as a strong team with their respective expertise, experiences, and values. The brand aims at a sustainable change to create a positive impact. They use wood that is 100% sustainable, which doesn’t harm the environment and keeps the future secure.

Kaalzua is opening its first flagship store in a prime location in Noida and will subsequently expand its experience centres throughout India in all major towns and cities. Also, with the help of their dedicated team, which comprises women, they want to expand online their products and furniture lines, leaving no scope for compromise. Knowing the need of the hour, the incredible father-son duo will soon launch micro-living spaces for people who look for affordable and comfortable living. Offering premium flatpack furniture, Kaalzua has emerged as the need of the hour for every house that looks for modern living. So, if you are also looking for the same, you can visit their website and dive into the wide range of options offered by them.

