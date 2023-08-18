Taking Contract Lifecycle Management to the Next Level: Contractzy's Patent Win Validates Cutting-Edge Online Dispute Resolution Solution

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 18: Contractzy (formerly The Legal Capsule) is delighted to share a significant milestone that will shape the future of Contract Management. It is with great pride that we announce the successful grant of a Patent for our innovative approach to Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) seamlessly integrated within the realm of Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM). This momentous achievement is poised to reshape the landscape of Contract Management worldwide, and we're honored to be at the forefront of this innovation.

The granted Patent underscores Contractzy's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of Contract Management. This revolutionary ODR technology is a game-changer, enabling faster, more efficient resolution of disputes, and ushering in a new era of streamlined Contract Management processes.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our journey as we disrupt the Contract Management Market on a global scale," said Gautami Raiker, Founder and CEO of Contractzy. "Our Online Dispute Resolution Patent is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and forward-thinking mindset of our entire team. We believe this innovation will transform the way organizations manage Contracts, enhancing efficiency, reducing friction, and providing a competitive advantage to our Clients."

With this Patent, Contractzy is set to become the go-to solution for businesses seeking a comprehensive Contract Lifecycle Management platform that not only streamlines Contract creation and management but also offers a seamless and efficient method for resolving disputes that may arise during the Contract Lifecycle process.

As Contractzy embarks on this transformative journey, we extend our gratitude to our esteemed Clients, Partners, and the entire Contractzy community for their ongoing support and belief in our vision. Together, we're shaping the future of Contract Management.

Regarding Contractzy: Established in 2018 by Gautami Raiker and Shravan Hegde, Contractzy stands as a forward-thinking startup that focuses on pioneering advancements in Contract Lifecycle Management. From the very beginning, our commitment has been unwavering in transforming the way Organizations manage their contracts.

Connect with us on LinkedIn

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor