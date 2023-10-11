Talent at Work LLC (TaW) Appointed as the Official Representative of the International Coaching Federation (ICF) in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Talent at Work LLC (TaW) as its official representative in India. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the coaching world and underscores the shared commitment of both organizations to advance the coaching profession in India.

"We are confident that through this representation, we will be able to better support ongoing endeavors in building coaching cultures within organizations," said Robert Garcia, Vice President of Coaching in Organizations at ICF. "We also aim to develop and reinforce our relations with associations, state governments, and national initiatives in developing local capabilities."

TaW will execute an extensive range of services aimed at fortifying ICF's presence and influence in the Indian market including, market analysis, strategic expansion, support for ICF's accredited centers, and the implementation of a regional marketing strategy thoughtfully tailored to resonate with the unique cultural preferences of the Indian audience.

Gaelle Lahad, Co-CEO of TaW, expressed her enthusiasm for this joint venture, "We are delighted to represent ICF in India and contribute to the dynamic growth of the coaching industry within this market. Our team is steadfastly committed to delivering exceptional support to ICF and its accredited centers while also championing the value of coaching to businesses and professionals across India."

Dipti Rane, Co-CEO of TaW, added, "I am particularly honored to be a part of this significant partnership. It aligns harmoniously with TaW's core mission of empowering individuals and organizations. We eagerly anticipate working closely with ICF to cultivate meaningful opportunities for coaches and to enhance the coaching experience for clients in the dynamic and futuristic market of India."

"We possess unwavering confidence that TaW's expertise and commitment to excellence will bolster our footprint in India significantly," stated Steve Weiss, Vice President of Professional Coaches at ICF. "This partnership is a testament to our shared dedication to advancing the coaching profession and delivering immense value to our members and stakeholders within the Indian market."

This new alliance promises to elevate the coaching profession in India, provide invaluable resources to coaches, and enrich the overall coaching experience for clients.

About Talent at Work LLC (TaW):

Unlocking opportunities in the MENA, Indian, and South Asian markets, Talent at Work is a dynamic Association Management Company based in Dubai, UAE. With our expertise in strategy development, business expansion, and powerful marketing & communication services, we are your trusted partner for achieving remarkable global growth. For more information, visit www.taw.global.

About the International Coaching Federation (ICF):

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization, leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 50,000-plus members located in more than 160 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities, and the world through coaching. For more information, visit www.coachingfederation.org.

