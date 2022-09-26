TalktoAngel eyes expansion with its online counselling services for B2B and B2C customers

TalktoAngel, India's leading online mental health counselling platform, is expanding its B2C and B2B offerings with more verticals, partnerships, and collaborations. The company is looking forward to launch its mobile application shortly, and its automated BOT will offer customers more self-help programs to create more awareness about mental health.

The evidence-based therapies like CBT, DBT, and ACT are being applied with the latest technology and real-time platform with the maximum number of certified mental health professionals at affordable charges to meet the requirements of every single person seeking help.

Working as a bootstrapped health-tech start-up since 2018, TalktoAngel is the best online mental health and wellbeing platform that provides to B2B and B2C users all over India, and more than 100+ countries through its online counselling platform. The company has built a team of more than 700+ therapists, counselling psychologists, clinical psychologists, relationship counsellors, career counsellors, and psychiatrists.

With the expansion of modern technologies, an increasing number of people have been noticing the benefits of online counselling. Some of the evident benefits of online counselling for many people include privacy, convenience, the range of choices, services provided, and the cost of the services. Seeking help requires strength and courage and people feel more comfortable opening up during online counselling sessions in privacy as compared to face-to-face contact with a therapist.

Dr R.K. Suri, Clinical Psychologist and Director of TalktoAngel, said, "Mental Health is a priority as much as physical health, and it is high time people pay attention to it. Despite spreading awareness regarding mental health issues, people still refrain from sharing their mental health problems in the fear of being judged." He also added, "TalktoAngel is a one-stop solution for all the mental health concerns and we ensure privacy and convenience so that people can open up without any fear, get the best treatment and live a better life henceforth."

Arpit Suri, Co-Founder, and Director of TalktoAngel, "The best way to deal with your concerns is to talk about them and TalktoAngel is the best online mental health counseling platform for all the mental health requirements. People experiencing mental health difficulties typically feel uncomfortable, either they are not in control of their thoughts, emotions, and feelings, or they display certain psychological and behavioural symptoms." He further added, "We at TalktoAngel take note of your concerns and work on the specific areas that are important for your well-being. With the team of Best Psychologists in India, we offer Online Counselling and help you lead your life more effectively."

With TalktoAngel's online counselling, people can help overcome their emotions and regain balance in mental, emotional, and physical health. TalktoAngel through its team of offer online therapy and counselling services to help people deal with every mental health challenge they are going through like ADHD, Depression, Anxiety, Autism, Bipolar disorder, Panic Disorder, OCD, Midlife crisis, LGBTQ, and many more. TalktoAngel online counselling platform provides a time-saving, convenient and accessible form of therapy.

