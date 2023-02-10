Tamara Leisure Experiences launches an internship programme designed to train the next generation of Responsible Hoteliers

The Responsible Hoteliers of Tomorrow Internship Programme initiated by responsible hospitality group Tamara Leisure Experiences is designed to impart the group's extensive and groundbreaking sustainable tourism models with aspiring, purpose-driven hoteliers.

The programme seeks undergraduate students from a variety of subject backgrounds who wish to pursue multi-disciplinary careers underpinned by a focus on people, the planet and profit.

The 6-week internship will take place at the Tamara offices in Bangalore, followed by project work at one of the Tamara properties in Coorg, Kodaikanal or Trivandrum. Interns, who will be introduced to the future of sustainable tourism through operations training, community engagement and project work, can expect to gain both methodological and applied understanding of:

- A Holistic and Practical Approach Towards Sustainability

- The Global Sustainable Goals (SDG) - UN Sustainable Development Goals

- The Global Sustainable Tourism Council

- Local Biodiversity

- Synergising Environmental Planning with the Community

- Foundational Hotel Operations and

- The Importance of Individual Sustainability Commitments

Interns who successfully complete the program will be awarded a certification. The top 5 graduating interns will be considered for a role at Tamara Leisure Experiences.

CEO and Director Shruti Shibulal, a Young Global Leader selected by the World Economic Forum, addressed the launch of the programme, stating, "This initiative is the product of a personal commitment I made at the World Economic Forum. My time as a co-lead of the Global Future Council's workstream on Sustainable Destinations reinforced the importance of the human capital building to ensure lasting change. As an industry that accounts for a significant ratio of India's labour market, hospitality is uniquely positioned to create forums for knowledge sharing and future shaping. This programme draws upon Tamara Leisure Experiences' continued focus on sustainability by actively training and supporting the next generation of responsible hoteliers."

Applications for the summer internship are currently open, with the first cycle scheduled to begin in July 2023. Interested applicants can submit their application here: https://tamaraleisureexperiences.com/responsible-hoteliers-of-tomorrow.

Tamara Leisure Experiences is a responsible hospitality group that operates three hotel brands: The Tamara Resorts (luxury properties), O by Tamara (upscale business hotels) and the Lilac Hotels (a mid-segment chain). The group also operates four business hotels in Germany. Since its inception, Tamara has been a frontrunner in inventing and adopting comprehensively sustainable business practices that, among other things, account for environmental wellness, social equity and the economic upliftment of local communities.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor